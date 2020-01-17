Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds battled over who loves Betty White the most on her 98th birthday

caption Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds costarred in “The Proposal.” source Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

Betty White turned 98 years old on Friday.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, who appeared with White in the 2009 film “The Proposal,” sang her their own version of “Happy Birthday” on Twitter.

Their rendition became competitive when Bullock said, “Happy birthday from Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan.”

Reynolds replied, “From Ryan, who loves you so much more than Sandy. What does Sandy do for you every year? I mean, does she like, show up and hand-deliver flowers for you wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets just like you requested? Doubt it.”

Other fans of the “The Golden Girls” actress wished her a happy birthday as well.

Seeing the three stars together nearly 11 years after the release of “The Proposal” brought people fond memories of the 2009 romantic comedy, in which White plays Reynold’s adoring grandmother. Some fans even requested a sequel.

White has won five Emmy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She’s been in the TV industry for over 80 years, making her the Guinness World Record winner for the female entertainer with the longest TV career.

As her roles have evolved from grouchy Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to warm-hearted Grandma Annie in “The Proposal,” White has grown a loyal fanbase spanning across multiple generations.

In celebration of her birthday, many people shared old photos of the star, calling her “a national treasure” and “timeless legend.”

White continues to land roles in her 90s and has most recently been lending her voice to characters in animated films such as “Toy Story 4” and “Trouble.”