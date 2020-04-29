Celebrity chef Sandra Lee re-created Cinnabon’s cinnamon roll recipe in her own kitchen using a can of ready-made biscuit dough

caption Sandra Lee is a celebrity chef and author. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee shared her at-home re-creation of Cinnabon’s cinnamon rolls.

Her recipe includes a can of ready-made biscuit dough, cinnamon, and a lot of butter.

She also showed viewers her tips for making the chain’s iconic, drippy icing like drizzling it while the roll is still warm.

Lee told Insider that she recommends home bakers “slather the dough completely in room-softened butter before putting on the cinnamon and brown sugar.”

“I’ve had so many people ask me for my cinnamon roll recipe, which is really a restaurant remake of Cinnabon,” Lee said in a video for Yahoo! Life. “Since none of us can go to the mall right now, I thought that I would share with you my remake.”

The chef demonstrated her process in the video, where she revealed that the main ingredient for her version of the treat is a can of biscuit dough.

Lee is known for her “Semi-Homemade” cooking style where she makes dishes partially from scratch and partially using ready-made ingredients. This cinnamon roll recipe is no different.

In the video, Lee pops open a can of Pillsbury biscuit dough, and, rather than breaking the biscuits apart, she smushes them all into one ball. Then, she rolls out the dough and tops it with cinnamon and brown sugar.

Lee told Insider in an email that she recommends home bakers “slather the dough completely in room-softened butter before putting on the cinnamon and brown sugar.”

After cutting and arranging the rolls into pans, she tops each with a dollop of butter.

“It’s a lot of butter,” Lee says in the video. “But it’s not like you’re really counting calories with this recipe, are ya?”

caption Icing is an important part of these iconic cinnamon rolls. source Zoë Miller

There’s more butter in the icing too. Lee said there are several different ways to make the Cinnabon-inspired icing, but that “every way starts off with butter.”

For the version she made in the video, she combined butter with cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and heavy whipping cream. She also added more cinnamon, to boot.

Lee said the key to getting the icing melty – as it is at any Cinnabon stand – is topping the bun while it’s still warm.

“Wow, these are good,” Lee said in the video after biting into the finished product. “Dang.”