‘Little Women’ fans think Saoirse Ronan was snubbed for best actress and are rallying behind the four-time Oscar nominee

“Little Women” star Saoirse Ronan was nominated for best actress at this year’s Oscars, but lost out to Renée Zellweger – and fans of the young actress weren’t happy.

Ronan has been nominated four times for an Academy Award, starting when she was just 13, and some Twitter users felt that she’d been snubbed at the 2020 awards show.

“Saoirse Ronan deserves this Oscar and also retroactively the other three Oscars she was nominated for,” one user wrote, while another sadly called her the “queen of losing Oscars.”

Some even made memes of Ronan’s snub, using screen grabs from a moving scene in “Little Women.”

Some Twitter users felt that the actress had been snubbed yet again, and jokingly called her a four-time Oscar “loser.”

saoirse ronan deserves an award for this scene. period pic.twitter.com/feZGNHceuX — ????????????????????????⁷ (@gngremcloud) February 10, 2020

saoirse ronan was so underrated as jo march and I’m so proud of her for everything pic.twitter.com/n3kuMPfmK3 — oscar nominee florence pugh ⴵ (@chaoswaIking) February 10, 2020

My favorite four time academy award loser Saoirse Ronan. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Fk0mrYIUhe — j (@IR0NROGERS) February 10, 2020

just realized that saoirse ronan is gonna be fourth time academy award loser today pic.twitter.com/aTyyODQxn1 — saoirse ronan archive (@archivesaoirse) February 9, 2020

Saoirse Ronan deserves this Oscar and also retroactively the other three Oscars she was nominated for — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 5, 2020

saoirse ronan REFUSES to be in any films set in modern day so that the boomers will vote for her for the academy awards and she STILL doesn’t win…. what does a girl have to do? pic.twitter.com/7tM7oCed4r — Eliza STANlen (@gretagerwigflew) February 10, 2020

Others compared her to stars like Margot Robbie and Amy Adams, who have also been ignored by the Academy despite numerous nominations.

saoirse ronan and amy adams queen of losing oscars ???? pic.twitter.com/6wSkMBnmR6 — g. (@emilybluntz) February 9, 2020

4x academy awards loser saoirse ronan and 2x academy awards loser margot robbie pic.twitter.com/1V3UiiSYPl — bia (@robbixsmargot) February 10, 2020

And some Ronan fans used their frustration to craft some pretty hilarious memes – including ones that reference the “Moonlight” fiasco from the 2017 Oscars, and a pivotal scene in “Little Women.”

me yelling at the academy to give Saoirse her Oscar even though they dgaf #Oscars2020 #SaoirseRonan pic.twitter.com/rZOmS1Iow3 — skinE (@Bob41198918) February 10, 2020

I’m sorry no. There's a mistake. Saoirse Ronan, you won Best Actress. This is not a joke. This is not a joke I’m afraid they read the wrong thing. This is not a joke. Saoirse Ronan has won Best Actress. Saoirse Ronan has won Best Actress. — ً (@florencepughsgf) February 10, 2020

Thinking about how Saoirse Ronan is going to lose Best Actress again pic.twitter.com/WYE94F4cP3 — Henry (@realHenryB) February 9, 2020

Some memes even poked fun at Zellweger, who took home the award for best actress for her performance in “Judy.”

me pushing renee zellweger off the stage so i can give the oscar to saoirse ronan pic.twitter.com/oYUSNG5UvB — yil (@suspiriorm) February 9, 2020

they rlly gave the oscar to bridget jones over saoirse ronan huh pic.twitter.com/vYpAIvlXa8 — m✪lly (@hollandsmole) February 10, 2020

me stealing Renee’s oscar and delivering it to Saoirse pic.twitter.com/Zxdeum6MnK — Jo Bradley (@JoLucyBradley) February 10, 2020

But in general, everyone just wanted Ronan to get the award they felt she deserved.