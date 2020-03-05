SAP has cancelled all in-person events and says bookings on its Concur travel platform is down 20% due to coronavirus crisis

caption SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan source SAP

SAP said Thursday that it has cancelled all “in-person events,” including upcoming conventions in Orlando and Las Vegas this month, due to the coronavirus crisis.

The German tech giant also said the crisis has led to a 20% drop in transactions on its Concur travel management platform.

SAP said the cancelled events include its Concur Fusion conference in Orlando which was supposed to take place next week and its SAP Ariba Live convention in Las Vegas scheduled later this month.

SAP also will not participate in the upcoming SXSW gathering in Austin, Texas next week.

SAP said its own data underscore “the impact of COVID-19,” the company said in a blog post: “We have seen travel transactions in our SAP Concur network down 20% year-over-year.”

Other major tech companies, including Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon, have also announced policies related to the coronavirus crisis, including cancelling events and encouraging employees to work remotely.

