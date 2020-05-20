Sarah Hyland tried to dye her hair pink but it came out red, and now she looks like Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’

Sarah Hyland has dyed her brown hair a vibrant shade of red that’s reminiscent of Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

The “Modern Family” star revealed her new color in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She later posted an Instagram story in which she said her hair was meant to be pink.

Other celebrities including Dua Lipa and Luke Evans have also dyed their hair red in recent weeks.

Sarah Hyland is the latest celebrity to make a drastic hair change while social distancing.

On Tuesday, the “Modern Family” star took to Instagram with selfies that showed off her new red color. She referenced “The Little Mermaid” in the caption of her photo, and described her hair dye as a “#QuaranTINT.” Hyland also said that she dyed her own hair without any help.

“‘I wanna be where the people are…’ #QuaranTINT crew ????‍♀️(I did this all by myself! Very proud ☺️)” she wrote.

Later, Hyland used her Instagram story to reveal that she actually meant to dye her hair pink, but ended up with red strands instead.

“It was supposed to be pink… thanks Venus Retrograde,” she wrote.

caption Sarah Hyland didn’t intend for her hair to be red. source Sarah Hyland/Instagram

She also confirmed on her Instagram story that her red hair is only temporary.

“It’s temporary guys!!!” Hyland wrote. “Please don’t bleach your own hair at home. That scares me.”

caption She also warned fans against bleaching their hair at home. source Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Hyland isn’t the only celebrity to dye their hair red in recent weeks. Dua Lipa, for example, posted a photo of her strawberry-inspired hair to Instagram on May 11, and Luke Evans debuted a similar red shade on April 8.

Other bright hair colors have become popular in Hollywood recently. Hilary Duff, for example, temporarily dyed her hair blue, and stars including Elle Fanning, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Sarah Michelle Gellar all experimented with pink.