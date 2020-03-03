A Sarasota Military Academy cadet and his mother have been quarantined over contact with a coronavirus patient just days after Vice President Mike Pence visited the Florida school

A cadet and mother at the Sarasota Military Academy were quarantined on Monday after the woman came in contact with a coronavirus patient by way of her work.

This move came just days after Vice President Mike Pence visited the school, where he shook hands and took photographs with senior cadets.

But Col. Christina Bowman, the school’s executive director, said the quarantined student was not present when the vice president was on campus. Further, she stressed that the mother-son duo are not presenting any COVID-19 symptoms.

School officials are focusing on following flu protocols and keeping their premises well sanitized, based on guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

This news emerged just a few days after Mike Pence visited the Florida school, the Herald Tribune reported. The vice president, who was in Sarasota for a fundraiser, shook hands and posed for photographs with senior cadets on Friday.

Col. Christina Bowman, the school’s executive director, said in a video on YouTube that the student and mother were not around when Pence stopped by.

“We have been in touch with the Pentagon, so we assured them that particular cadet was not present for that occasion,” Bowman said.

As of Tuesday, more than 92,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus and at least 3,100 have died.

The academy’s foremost priority is following flu season protocol, its Facebook post said. That includes the regular and thorough cleaning of classrooms, doorknobs, and light fixtures, Bowman said in the video, noting that this type of deep clean was carried out most recently on Monday.

“I want our parents and our employees to know we are safe,” she said. “We’ve been proactive on sanitizing and teaching our students how to make sure they are washing their hands … We are working with the Florida Department of Health and making sure we are following their protocol.”

Based on guidance from the health department, the Sarasota Military Academy doesn’t need to close its doors at this time, school officials wrote on Facebook.

“At this time, they are not recommending any exclusions,” Bowman explained. “They are recommending to go about our business every day.”

On Sunday, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a public health emergency after two residents – one in Manatee County and the other in Hillsborough County – tested positive for coronavirus.