Adam Driver appeared as Jeffrey Epstein in hell during his ‘Saturday Night Live’ cold open and joked about murder conspiracy theories

The sketch followed former ‘SNL’ cast member Jon Lovitz as Alan Dershowitz giving a preview of his impeachment defense, before he briefly gets transported to hell to meet Kate McKinnon as the devil.

Driver’s Epstein greeted Lovitz’s Dershowitz and joked about his death, murder conspiracy theories, and the devil appearing to him “as a woman my own age,” eliciting mixed crowd reactions.

The two were also joined by Beck Bennett as Mitch McConnell and other characters in hell, including Bowen Yang as the guy who wrote “Baby Shark,” Heidi Gardner as Flo from Progressive, and Mikey Day as the recently deceased Mr. Peanut, who went to hell for taking out “first graders with peanut allergies.”

The sketch began with another notable appearance, as legacy “SNL” cast member Jon Lovitz returned to play Alan Dershowitz preparing his impeachment defense alongisde Cecily Strong’s Senator Susan Collins and Beck Bennett’s Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Lovitz as Dershowitz joked about the lawyer’s controversial past clientele, which includes Epstein and O. J. Simpson, then started to feign a heart attack before appearing in hell, where Kate McKinnon played the devil.

Driver as Epstein then entered to greet Lovitz’s Dershowitz, responding that he was “just hanging” in hell – referencing the real Epstein’s death by suicide in prison, eliciting a mix of laughter and shock from the audience.

“I wish you could have been there in person,” Lovitz said, after Driver complimented Dershowitz’s impeachment defense. Driver responded, “Yeah, it’s too bad I was murdered.”

“Trust me, I know,” Lovitz replied. The two characters were joined by other famous figures who had either gone to hell or were stopping by, including Bennett’s McConnell, who said he used it as a sauna, Bowen Yang as the guy who wrote the song “Baby Shark,” and Heidi Gardner as Flo from Progressive – who struck a deal with the devil to stay on TV.

Mikey Day also appeared in costume as the recently deceased Mr. Peanut, who said he’d gone to hell because of all the “first graders with peanut allergies” he took out, along with never wearing pants.

Before the cold open wrapped up, Lovitz told McKinnon he always imagined the devil as a woman, and she responded that the devil appears in different forms to different people.

“Yeah, to me the devil is a woman my own age,” Driver as Epstein replied.