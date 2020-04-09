‘Saturday Night Live’ is returning this weekend with a virtual show

caption ‘Saturday Night Live’ will return this weekend. source NBC

“Saturday Night Live” will begin airing “remotely produced content” on Saturday, April 11, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The new content will include a remote version of “Weekend Update” and “original content” from the show’s cast members.

However, it’s unclear whether the content will be broadcast live or feature a host, celebrity cameos, or a musical guest performance.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” is coming back, but the sketch comedy will look much different due to current social distancing measures.

The news was announced on the show’s official Twitter, which posted a photo of the show’s cast meeting remotely, using the hashtag #SNLAtHome.

The new “SNL” will include the show’s “Weekend Update” segment (which is hosted by comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che), as well as “original content” from other cast members, according to Deadline.

It’s unclear whether the show will be broadcast live or feature a host, celebrity cameos, or a musical-guest performance. Insider has reached out to “SNL” to learn more about the unprecedented show but did not hear back at the time of this story.

The NBC comedy previously suspended production indefinitely in March due to coronavirus concerns, canceling the planned March 28 original episode with host John Krasinski and Dua Lipa. It has not been announced whether Krasinski or Lipa will be involved this time around.

“SNL” joins other late-night shows that have continued to produce new episodes remotely, such as “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

This isn’t the first time that “SNL’s” programming has been affected by a big news event. In season 27, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the show famously had then-mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani present the cold open alongside firefighters from the FDNY and police officers from the NYPD. The show, which took place on September 29, 2001, was then hosted by Reese Witherspoon with musical guest Alicia Keys.

It’s one of the most famous openings in the show’s history.

The first of the new episodes will now air this Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.