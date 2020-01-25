I flew both business class and economy on Saudi Arabia’s state-owned airline Saudia. Here’s what it was like.

caption The author next to a Saudia aircraft in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in January 2020. source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Earlier this month I got to fly business class from London to Riyadh on Saudi Arabia’s government airline, Saudia.

I also took a connecting internal flight with Saudia in economy class to AlUla, in the kingdom’s northern provinces.

Here’s what it was like to fly in both cabins, and experience Arabian airline hospitality first hand.

Earlier this month, I got to fly business class from London to Riyadh onboard Saudi Arabia’s government-owned, flag-carrying airline Saudia.

Shortly afterward, I had to take a connecting flight to AlUla, in the kingdom’s north, on Saudia’s economy class – meaning I got to see the full range of the airline’s options and hospitality.

Both flights were paid for as part of a press trip to visit the Winter at Tantora festival in the kingdom’s northern deserts.

While Saudia was founded in 1945 – under the name Saudi Arabian Airlines at the time – it went through a rejuvenation in 2017, when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tasked the airline to compete with local rivals Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways.

While I can’t be sure how its service was before then, my experience was excellent in both classes – so much so that I don’t understand why people would splash out on business class.

Take a look at my journey:

It was my first time ever flying business class, and I was interested to see what the great and the good got for their extra money.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

I arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport well ahead of my 7:10 p.m. departure, checked in my bag, and headed to the departure gate.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

I got to use the priority lane, which was wasted on me.

I was at the airport so early there were no lines for the regular desk anyway.

My flight was departing from Heathrow Terminal 4, the airport’s main terminal for flights to the Middle East.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

I had hoped to visit a business class lounge — which is why I got to the airport early in the first place — but didn’t find one at Terminal 4.

caption A British Airways aircraft near Heathrow Terminal 4 in October 2016. source Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Finally, it was time to board my flight, which was on a 381-seater Boeing 777.

caption A Boeing 777 in the air. Not the one I flew on. source Reuters/Stringer

Saudia has a total of 147 aircraft in its fleet. It has planes from the Boeing 777 I was flying on, to the 144-seat Airbus A320.

I got to my seat and was blown away. I didn’t even have enough baggage to fill all the surfaces.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Here’s the view from the aisle.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

As a 6’1 man used to economy legroom, I was disconcerted by the gaping black hole beneath me, which felt like it could be harboring some form of bedtime story goblin.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Oh well, nothing for it.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

If there were any screaming children near me, I didn’t have to worry. Saudia has its own branded over-ear headphones for business-class flyers.

caption There wasn’t any manufacturer branding. source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

The airline also hands out pretty decent in-ear buds for economy-class flyers.

Sadly, they weren’t free. But they were great for in-flight entertainment.

caption Cue me putting the headphones on the wrong ears. source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

I was offered a drink by a senior cabin crew member called Katarina, who was assigned to me and three others in my section. I had to do a double take — everything is free in business class, apparently.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

To my right was the seat control. The bottom left icon confused me, until I realized it triggered the chair’s massage feature.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Above the display I found a convenient hidey hole for my effects.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

It was also very easy to leave things behind in there. RIP my eye mask.

Time to buckle up.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

I was handed a Missoni gift bag, exclusive to Saudia’s business class passengers.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

It contained a comb, dental pack, screen lens wipe, creams, an eye mask, and a pair of socks for the flight. It’s impossible to have too many socks.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

I also got handed a hot towel. The airline also offered them in economy class.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

I took a look at the safety instructions — written in English and Arabic — wondering if there was any variation in safety protocol for people in business class. Nope.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Another good thing about business class is that you can get good privacy in the upright seat position, thanks to the extended sideboard along the aisle.

caption The author trying out the self timer feature on his phone. source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

I then got handed the business-class menu. The two main offerings were an Arabic and Mediterranean set menu, and a huge choice of deserts and cheeses. It was 11 p.m. London time by this point, so I chose not to indulge a second dinner.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Pork is haram in Saudi Arabia, so there were no pork products on the menu.

“Time for a beer,” I thought, before remembering that alcohol is banned in Saudi Arabia, and therefore not sold on government planes. A tea then.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Moments later, the in-flight safety video started. It starred a Saudi man in a traditional thawb and keffiyeh, apparently watching a sign language interpreter levitate his briefcase into the overhead locker.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Before takeoff, a prayer attributed to the prophet Mohammed sounded through the intercom and the text was shown on screen.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

It was quite reassuring, and I heard it on all flights I took in the kingdom.

After we took off, a wide selection of movies became available on the entertainment system. My first choice was “White House Down.”

caption The size of the TV was enviable, compared with what you get in economy, but I guess you are sitting further away. source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

My movie choice seemed fitting as I feared the US and Iran would be at war by the time we landed in Riyadh.

I switched out and opted for something more relaxing, like “Toy Story.”

caption French, English, and Arabic were the three languages offered for the system. source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

After I finished all my movies, I had less than five hours left until we touched down in Riyadh. I tried to get some sleep.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

But first, some peppermint tea and shortbread to wind me down.

caption The table below folds out into a large dining table. source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Touchdown in Riyadh. Security was segregated at Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Not all the country’s airports segregate men and women at their security checks, however.

I was almost immediately due catch a connecting flight with Saudia to AlUla, in the north of the country. I grabbed the only available sustenance — a wrap from Starbucks — and pressed on.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

After my six-hour flight from London to Riyadh I was very glad to see the connection was only 100 minutes long.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Saudia has hubs in Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, and Dammam and serves airports as far away as Los Angeles and Beijing.

I was forewarned that Saudia are terrible at losing your luggage, but luckily my bags made it onto the plane, and were there to meet me at the other end.

I was booked to fly economy to AlUla, which suited me as I was keen to check out any disparity in service. Here I am in my much more cramped seat.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

This plane was an Airbus A333.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Ah, back to normality …

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

… though luckily for me, the plane was very empty. I eyed up a row to stretch out on.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Great minds think alike.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

I was glad to see there was no variation in the in-flight entertainment system in business class and economy.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Here’s the supplication prayer by the Prophet Mohammed played out toward the beginning of the flight again.

caption The pre-flight prayer before take-off. source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

Halfway through the flight, flight attendants handed out cheese-and-egg sandwiches and drinks. I opted for a water.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

It wasn’t much, but it was free, and better than I was used to from flying EasyJet and Ryanair in Europe.

I tried watching “White House Down” again, but halfway through I opted to just watch the plane’s interactive map instead.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

I noticed that Saudia had added the Neom mega-city region, the kingdom’s not-yet-completed $500 billion project that’s set to have flying taxis, state-of-the-art education, and futuristic living.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

And, less than two hours later, we made it. I left feeling very extremely satisfied — Saudia’s service was great, and both my journeys went without incident.

source Bill Bostock/Business Insider

In fact, my flights were so good that I left feeling business class — my London-Riyadh flight was worth $4,500 one way! — wasn’t worth it. Don’t expect to see me up there for a while.