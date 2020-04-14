THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Say Anything’ 31 years later

caption John Cusack in “Say Anything.” source Twentieth Century Fox

“Say Anything” was released in April 1989.

The movie starred John Cusack and Ione Skye as two teenagers who fell in love after graduating from high school.

“Say Anything” was released in April 1989 and has since become embedded in pop culture thanks to one iconic scene involving a boombox.

The coming-of-age film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe, starred John Cusack as Lloyd Dobler and Ione Skye as Diane Court. After graduating from high school, they struck up a romance, with Lloyd determined to make the most of their time together before Diane traveled abroad for school.

Here’s what the cast has been up to since the movie hit theaters 31 years ago.

John Cusack portrayed 19-year-old Lloyd Dobler, an athlete and kickboxing fan.

caption John Cusack in “Say Anything.”

He was unsure of what kind of career he wanted to pursue but had a clear sense of what kinds of jobs he didn’t want.

Lloyd’s friends warned him against starting a relationship with Diane, but he was determined, saying: “I want to get hurt!”

John Cusack continues to act and will star on Amazon’s upcoming thriller series called “Utopia.”

caption John Cusack in July 2019.

The show is a remake of a British show and created by Gillian Flynn (the author of “Gone Girl” and “Sharp Objects”). “Utopia” also stars “The Office” alum Rainn Wilson.

After “Say Anything,” Cusack voiced Dimitri in the animated movie “Anastasia” and starred as Rob in “High Fidelity,” based on a 1995 novel written by Nick Hornby. The latter role earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actor in a comedy or musical motion picture.

The actor also starred alongside Kate Beckinsale and Jeremy Piven in the 2001 rom-com “Serendipity.”

In addition, Cusack starred in “Being John Malkovich” and “The Butler,” both of which nabbed SAG Award nominations for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Outside of acting, Cusack has written articles for The Huffington Post and his tweets have landed him in some hot water in the past.

Ione Skye starred as Diane Court, a high school valedictorian who never got to know her peers because she was too focused on academics.

caption Ione Skye in “Say Anything.”

She earned a scholarship to a prestigious school in England but admitted that she was scared about her future during her graduation speech.

Skye’s most recent role was on NBC’s “Good Girls,” portraying Gayle Meyer.

caption Ione Skye in April 2019.

The British actress also had roles on “Arrested Development” and “Camping.”

After her starring role in “Say Anything,” Skye appeared in “Wayne’s World” and “Fever Pitch.”

In the ’80s, Skye dated Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis. She went on to marry Beastie Boys member Adam Horovitz, but they split in the late ’90s. Skye married musician Ben Lee in India in December 2008 and they welcomed a daughter named Goldie Priya Lee the following year.

Skye released a children’s book in 2014 called “My Yiddish Vacation” and has spoken candidly about her sobriety.

“I just feel so lucky,” Skye told Paste magazine in 2018 about starring in “Say Anything.” “Just to have been in a film that a lot of people really love. As time goes on I get more and more sort of grateful for that.”

She also told the “Today” show that the legacy of “Say Anything” endures because “people relate to the characters because they’re both unusual, outcast characters.”

John Mahoney played James Court, Diane’s overprotective father.

caption John Mahoney in “Say Anything.”

Jack required Diane to check in with him whenever she went out. He ended up going to prison after the IRS completed an investigation and learned that for years, he was stealing money from the residents at the retirement home he worked at.

Mahoney died in February 2018 at 77 years old.

caption John Mahoney in August 2010.

Mahoney was best known for his role as Martin Crane on “Frasier,” which earned him two Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nominations.

He also guest-starred on shows like “ER,” “Burn Notice,” and “The Simpsons.” One of his last roles was on “Hot in Cleveland” with Betty White.

Lili Taylor portrayed Corey Flood, Lloyd’s best friend.

caption Lili Taylor in “Say Anything.”

She played the guitar and wrote more than 60 songs about her ex-boyfriend.

Taylor recently starred on Netflix’s “Chambers.”

caption Lili Taylor in April 2019.

The show was canceled after one season.

Taylor also starred on shows like “Six Feet Under,” “Hemlock Grove,” and “Almost Human.”

For her role as Anne Blaine on “American Crime,” the actress earned an Emmy nomination. She also nabbed Emmy nods for her appearances on “The X Files” and “Six Feet Under.”

In “High Fidelity,” Taylor portrayed Sarah Kendrew, an ex of John Cusack’s character. You may have also seen her in the second “Maze Runner” movie, portraying Mary.

The actress has been married to Nick Flynn since 2009 and they have a daughter together named Maeve Taylor-Flynn.

Joan Cusack starred as Constance Dobler, Lloyd’s older sister.

caption Joan Cusack in “Say Anything.”

Lloyd scolded her for being in a bad mood and said that she used to be more fun when she was younger.

Cusack appeared in Netflix’s 2019 holiday rom-com “Let It Snow” with Kiernan Shipka.

caption Joan Cusack in “Let It Snow.”

She’s the older sibling of John and has appeared in plenty of movies with him, like “High Fidelity.”

The actress has starred in plenty of movies and shows over the years. Cusack voiced Jessie in the “Toy Story” movies and appeared as Peggy Flemming in “Runaway Bride” with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Cusack also played Erin’s biological mother on “The Office” and portrayed Dr. Burton in 2012’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” In addition, she starred as Justice Strauss on Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

She’s a five-time Emmy nominee for her role as Sheila Jackson on Showtime’s “Shameless” and won one trophy.

Cusack also earned two Oscar nominations for her supporting roles in “Working Girl” and “In & Out.”

The actress has been married to Richard Burke since 1996 and they have two sons named Dylan John and Miles.

Pamela Adlon played Rebecca, another close friend of Lloyd.

caption Pamela Adlon in “Say Anything.”

Rebecca, Corey, and D.C. (Amy Brooks) often gossiped about Lloyd’s love life when he wasn’t around.

Adlon still acts, but she’s also a director, writer, and producer.

caption Pamela Adlon in March 2020.

Adlon is the showrunner for FX’s “Better Things” and stars as Sam Fox on the series. She’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to her role on the show.

She’s also an award-winning actress, earning an Emmy in 2002 for outstanding voice-over performance for “King of the Hill.” Adlon has done plenty of voice work for shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “Rocket Power,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Phineas and Ferb.”

Adlon has three daughters with ex-husband Felix O. Adlon and told NPR that “Better Things” is “completely dedicated to them and all that they do, and the show really gives them a voice.”

Eric Stoltz’s Vahlere hosted a party at his house.

caption Eric Stoltz in “Say Anything.”

He made Lloyd the key master at his party, meaning that he had to hold onto the car keys of the attendees and judge if they were sober enough to drive home.

Stoltz most recently portrayed Will Adams on “Madame Secretary.”

caption Eric Stoltz in September 2018.

After “Say Anything,” Stoltz appeared in movies like “Jerry Maguire” and “Pulp Fiction.”

He also guest-starred on “Grey’s Anatomy” as William Dunn and appeared in “Her Smell” with “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson.

In addition, Stoltz has directed episodes of “Glee,” “Private Practice,” and “Madame Secretary.”

Loren Dean portrayed Joe, Corey’s cheating ex-boyfriend who tried to win her back at the party.

caption Loren Dean in “Say Anything.”

Joe dated another girl named Mimi (Chynna Phillips) during his relationship with Corey.

Dean portrayed a lieutenant named Donald Stanford in 2019’s “Ad Astra,” which starred Brad Pitt.

caption Loren Dean in December 2018.

Dean has also appeared in “Apollo 13” and two of Clint Eastwood’s movies: “Space Cowboys” and “The Mule.”

He’s guest-starred on several shows over the years, including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Without a Trace,” “Bones,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Jason Gould played Mike Cameron, a party attendee who was far too drunk to drive himself home.

caption Jason Gould in “Say Anything.”

Lloyd and Diane drove Mike to his home after he was found passed out by the toilet bowl.

Nowadays, Gould is more focused on his music career.

caption Jason Gould in December 2017.

Gould is the son of Elliott Gould and Barbra Streisand and has gone on tour with his mom.

“It was a sweet experience really, and my mother was very supportive and encouraging,” he told Billboard of touring with Streisand. “It was her idea.”

He released a self-titled EP in 2012 and dropped an album called “Dangerous Man,” filled with original songs and covers, five years later.

Lois Chiles portrayed Diane’s mom.

caption Lois Chiles in “Say Anything.”

Diane’s parents split when she was 13 years old and she chose to live with her dad. She visited her mom after learning that her father was being investigated by the IRS.

Chiles lives a more low-key life outside of Hollywood these days.

caption Lois Chiles in May 2013.

Chiles, who played agent Holly Goodhead in the 1979 James Bond movie “Moonraker,” appeared in other movies after “Say Anything.” She also guest-starred on shows like “The Nanny” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

Chiles’ last role was in the 2006 movie “Kettle of Fish.”

In 2001, Chiles moved to Houston, Texas and went on to teach an acting course at the University of Houston’s School of Theatre.