Fans of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ can now buy a $13 face mask that says ‘Ew, David’

caption Dan Levy and Annie Murphy played brother and sister, David and Alexis Rose on “Schitt’s Creek.” source Pop

The catchphrase “Ew, David” was made famous on the hit show “Schitt’s Creek.”

Alexis Rose, David’s sister, said the phrase a few times during the six seasons it was on the air.

An Etsy seller is now selling face masks with the famous catchphrase for $13.

Face masks are becoming a part of our everyday wardrobe.

People all over the world have gotten creative with what they are using to keep covered, and now, one Etsy seller has found inspiration from the hit TV show “Schitt’s Creek.”

Etsy seller ShiftShirtsCo is now selling a $13 face mask that says “Ew, David.” According to the product description, it’s made out of cotton and poly with two layers for protection.

caption The face mask is handmade in Los Angeles, California. source Etsy

Fans of “Schitt’s Creek” will know that the popular catchphrase was favored by the character Alexis Rose, who was played by Annie Murphy. According to an interview Murphy did with Variety in April, Alexis actually only said the exact phrase “Ew, David” two or three times on the show.

When asked why she started saying “David” in the tone that she did, Murphy responded: “I don’t really have like an exact moment when I was like, ‘I’m just gonna milk this for all it’s worth!’ But it clearly happened, and I had such a fun time saying it.”

“The writers and Dan didn’t stop me when I would just start littering them in every now and again,” she added. “Someone just recently said that I’ve only ever said, “Ew, David!” twice or three times. So it’s interesting that people have run with it.”

caption Schitt’s Creek was on air for six seasons. source Pop TV

In April, the CDC recommended “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

The government agency also said it was OK to wear cloth face coverings made from household items.

But if making your own mask at home seems daunting, or you just feel like wearing something more fun, the “Ew, David” face mask will definitely be a conversation starter.