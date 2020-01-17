Iconic NYC boutique Scoop just relaunched with an exclusive line at Walmart — here’s what the clothes are like to wear

caption Scoop by Walmart is an affordable line of on-trend pieces. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In its heydey, Scoop was an iconic New York City boutique. The store closed its doors a few years ago but is now back as a Walmart-exclusive brand.

Though an unlikely match on the surface, the partnership marks a continued effort by Walmart to compete in the fashion space.

A few women on the Insider Picks team tried the Scoop x Walmart line for ourselves. We were generally impressed with the trendy pieces, though we admit they’re not the highest quality. You can find all of our thoughts below.

You can buy pretty much anything at Walmart – from refrigerators to Tylenol, batteries to bikes. Walmart has never really been a big destination for fashion, but as Amazon moves in to dominate the space, Walmart is partnering with new brands, revamping its shopping experience, and leaning into trends to create something that attracts fashion-lovers. Now, it’s getting one step closer.

You may remember Scoop, the high-end New York City boutique that made its way into plenty a fashion magazine in the early 2000’s. Scoop closed its doors in 2016, but recently relaunched as an exclusive collection at Walmart.

When we got wind of this news, we knew we had to get our hands on the line. Scoop’s pulse on the latest trends and Walmart’s commitment to affordable prices seem like a match made in heaven for any fashion-forward shopper on a budget. The collection is stocked with of-the-moment styles. You’ll find a mix of clothing, shoes, handbags, and other accessories. You can shop by category, occasion, or trend. Right now, Scoop has three curated collections: Alpine Chic, 80’s Glam, and Wild at Heart. The best part is, almost all of the pieces are less than $100.

We decided to try a few pieces to see how they looked in person, how they felt, and how they hold up over time. The selection changes frequently, so some of the styles we tried may be sold out now. For those pieces, we’ve provided similar alternatives. Find our thoughts on the Scoop at Walmart line below, or get straight to shopping here.

caption Ciannah in the Graphic Crewneck Sweatshirt, $12. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Over the past year or so I’ve become a big fan of crewneck sweatshirts. I also really love star patterns on just about everything, so I was really excited to wear this. I did expect the material of this sweatshirt to be warm and on the thicker side, but the material is pretty thin, which was a bit disappointing. I definitely wasn’t expecting designer-quality fashion from this collection, but I’ve still worn it multiple times as it’s easy to throw on and is loose and comfortable. – Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow

This sweatshirt is currently sold out, but you can find a similar one here.

caption Mara in the Slouchy V-Neck Sweater, $17. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Walmart describes this as the ultimate cozy 24-7 Sweater, and they’re not far off. It’s very soft to the touch, has a loose fit (I found myself adjusting it a couple of times from slipping down my shoulders) and a low but tasteful cut, and is low-maintenance by virtue of machine-washability. So, it’s a good sweater for a reasonable price. Having said that, I think Scoop at Walmart is probably at its best value for the standouts like the dress Remi got. And, in general, I try to opt to spend a little bit more and buy fewer basics in favor of companies with more transparent business models (Everlane is my most frequent stop). If that’s not in the budget, or it’s not a main shopping concern of yours, then you’ll still be getting a nice, cozy sweater here.– Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Sold out in Chartreuse, but available in other colors here.

caption Remi in the Ruched Sleeve Faux Wrap Mini Dress, $20. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A comfy sweater that goes with everything and a good dress that works for any occasion, formal or casual, are two of my closet essentials. This winter, I’ve surprisingly found both of those pieces from the Scoop collection at Walmart. The slouchy sweater looks so cute tucked into high-waisted jeans or a skirt. The knit is super soft and almost feels silky. It’s not too thick, but it’s definitely warm enough for a cold day, especially with the cozy turtleneck. The sweater did catch a small rip on the seam at the shoulder, but it’s one that’ll be easy to sew up. I wear this when I want to stay warm but still look put together, which is often during winter in New York City.

The polka dot wrap dress was the piece I was most excited about and it lived up to the hype. I’ve worn this to brunches, parties, and work, and every time I’ve been given multiple compliments. People are floored when they find out this dress is from Walmart. With shirred sleeves and a ruffled hem, the fit is so flattering. It’s surprisingly comfortable, too. The black and white polka dot pattern is fun but still neutral enough for everyday wear and multiple outfit combinations. Everyone needs a versatile dress like this, and at less than $20, this is a great choice. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

caption Connie in the Patch Pocket Duster Sweater, $21. source Connie Chen/Business Insider

This long and slouchy cardigan is my go-to office sweater. It’s not the softest sweater I’ve ever owned, but it’s certainly cozy enough and it helps me warm up without overheating. The stretchy and comfortable piece layers well over a tank top or T-shirt. Since it clings somewhat tightly to the arms, it might be a little difficult to wear over long-sleeved shirts, so I would size up if you want a more oversized fit. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Sold out in Vicuna, but available in other colors here.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, the Scoop Walmart line is a great value. But, at budget prices, you can’t expect the same fit and fabric quality you’d find at more expensive retailers. That definitely showed as many of us had different experiences with how products fit and felt on us. If what you’re looking for are trendy pieces that won’t break the bank, the Scoop collection at Walmart is definitely worth checking out.