Scoot just updated its policy to provide 100% full refunds instead of vouchers on some cancelled flights

Affected Scoot customers can now choose between a 100% refund via the original payment mode, or a 120% refund in Scoot vouchers. The Straits Times

Singapore Airlines’ low-cost carrier Scoot is now allowing some customers to obtain full refunds on ticket fares via the original payment method, including cash.

In an email sent to the media, Scoot said that it had updated its refund policy to allow full refunds for customers with bookings made on or before March 15 for cancelled flights originally scheduled to depart between January 23 and May 31 this year.

Eligible customers can choose between a 100 per cent refund via the original payment mode, and a 120 per cent refund in Scoot vouchers. These vouchers will be valid for 12 months and can be used for any travel period available on the Scoot website at the time of booking.

Scoot had previously said these customers could obtain a full refund but only in the form of Scoot vouchers.

Under the new policy, customers who had earlier opted for this can now choose from the new options instead.

More information can be found on Scoot’s website.

