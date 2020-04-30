Scooter startup Lime reportedly plans to lay off 190 more workers as coronavirus obliterates its path to profitability

source Reuters

Scooter rental company Lime plans to cut as many as 190 jobs by the end of this week, according to a Bloomberg report.

Axios separately reported that layoffs are looming at the company this week.

The coronavirus epidemic has caused Lime’s revenue to plunge, with ridership down by as much as 98% in the company’s biggest markets.

Lime already laid off 100 employees in January in a push to achieve profitability.

Lime already cut 100 jobs in January as part of a push to become profitable. But in the past two months, shutdowns caused by COVID-19 have decimated the company’s profits. Ridership in Paris, the company’s largest market, plummeted from over 15,000 to just over 300 in a matter of days mid-March, according to Bloomberg.

A Lime spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.