‘Scrubs,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and ‘House’ casts united to pay tribute to healthcare workers ‘on behalf of fake doctors everywhere’

caption Olivia Wilde, Zach Braff, and Sandra Oh all appeared medical TV shows and thanked healthcare workers. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution/Buena Vista Television/Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Olivia Wilde gathered numeral actors and actresses who have appeared in medical TV shows for an Instagram video thanking healthcare workers.

Wilde said: “The closest I’ve ever come to being a doctor is putting on a costume. And while it is close, it is not quite the same.”

She then said: “I just want to say thank you to all the real healthcare heroes out there, and there are some other people who want to say thank you as well.”

The video features former medical TV show cast members like “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Sandra Oh and Patrick Dempsey, “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, and “Doogie Howser” actor Neil Patrick Harris.

In her caption, Wilde wrote: “On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes on the front lines of this crisis.”

The video then features numeral actors and actresses who play or have played doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers in medical TV shows.

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Patrick Dempsey and Sandra Oh appeared in the video. Dempsey said: “I want to thank all of the doctors and the nurses. The real ones, not the ones that are on television.”

And Oh said: “I wish you all health and safety. And a quick shout out to my brother-in-law Scott, who is in an ER doc’ up in Vancouver. I love you, man.”

Also featured was former “Scrubs” star Zach Braff, who said: “Thank you for your courage, and for going out there into the world and doing everything you can to fight this horrible, horrible virus.”

Jennifer Garner also appeared as she played a doctor in the 2013 movie “Dallas Buyers Club.” Garner said: “No matter how many times we wear scrubs or stethoscopes, none of us can do for society what all of you are doing for us now. Thank you.”

Also featured were: Julianna Margulies and Maura Tierney (“ER”), Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison (“Scrubs”), Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Doogie Howser”), Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”), and Wilde’s former “House” costars Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, Kal Pen and Peter Jacobson.

Wilde captioned the video: “Thank you, healthcare heroes. On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes on the front lines of this crisis. On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us.”

