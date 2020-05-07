Indianapolis police fatally shot a black man after a high-speed chase. Just after the shooting someone can be heard mocking the man in Facebook Live footage.

An Indianapolis man identified by family as 21-year-old Sean Reed was fatally shot by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer on Wednesday following a high-speed chase.

Reed was apparently broadcasting the incident on Facebook Live.

The Facebook Live continued to broadcast after Reed was shot, and the recording captured a conversation, seemingly between police officers at the scene, though it remains unclear who’s talking.

“I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” one person says to others at the scene.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An Indianapolis man was fatally shot by police on Wednesday following a high-speed chase, and in Facebook Live footage of the incident, someone can be heard mocking the man’s dead body.

Family identified the man who was shot by officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as 21-year-old Sean Reed, according to the Indianapolis Star. The police department has not publicly identified the victim or the officer who shot him, but told the Washington Post they are both black men.

Reed was apparently broadcasting a Facebook Live at the time of the incident, which was later recorded by viewers and posted to social media. One viewer’s recording captured a conversation, seemingly between police officers at the scene, though it remains unclear who’s talking.

“I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” one person says in the recording.

Chris Bailey, a police spokesman, told reporters on Wednesday that the police department is aware of the video.

“Both the officers and the detectives have done their due diligence in preserving that evidence through the proper legal channels, and if it’s associated that there’s information on there that’s appropriate for the investigation, they’ll utilize it,” he said.

Unarmed black man was just shot by an police man while his back was turned.WE ARE ALL SCREAMING JUSTICE FOR Sean Reed This is tragic honestly I can’t stop shaking BLACK LIVES MATTER IF THIS DOES OPEN YAW EYES IDK WTH WILL! THIS HAS TO STOP!#JusticeForSeanReed #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/MArvudm3h3 — JUSTICE4SEANREED (@ShaniseBrooks) May 7, 2020

The officer who shot Reed has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to the Post.

Police told the Star that the suspect, identified by family as Reed, was driving recklessly, led police on a 90-mph chase, then was shot when he fled his vehicle.

Bailey told the Post that the suspect and the officer both fired shots and that a gun was found near the suspect’s body.

In the Facebook Live recording, Reed can be heard saying, “Please come get me. Please come get me!” while driving away from the police.

He later parked the car and fled. Shots can be heard, followed by a shriek. In the 10 seconds that followed, more than 10 gunshots can be heard. A second recording posted online appears to show the conversation about a closed casket.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services pronounced Reed dead at the scene, and found the officer to be uninjured.

In the hours after the incident, protesters arrived on scene to confront officers with chants including, “No Justice! No Peace!” And “Murder!”

Also on Wednesday night, another Indianapolis police officer was driving to work when he struck and killed a pregnant woman. She and the unborn child both died. The department is investigating that incident, as well.