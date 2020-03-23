A top virologist in Belgium has been writing his children letters to calm their coronavirus fears. Here’s how he assuages their concerns.

caption Peter Vanham poses with his mother, Ann Kellens, and his father, Guido Vanham, who retired last year as head of virology at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium. source Courtesy of Peter Vanham

Guido Vanham is a virologist – a microbiologist who studies the rapid spreading of viruses – who lives in Belgium and has been closely following the current global health crisis.

Last week, a letter he sent to his three children about how to keep their families safe during the pandemic was widely shared.

Vanham has since followed up with more advice for his loved ones, including why the herd immunity approach is risky and how flattening the curve really works.

The text of that second letter is shared below, with permission from Vanham’s son, Peter Vanham.

Keep your hands below your shoulders at all times, he advises.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Last week, you may have read about the letter my virologist-dad sent to me and my siblings about the coronavirus.

This week, I got worried about a small ache I felt in my throat and right lung. My brother and I heard from our friend Jan, who was worried about the initial “herd immunity” strategy of the Netherlands. My sister, a vet, read about a virus that cats could get several times. And we all got more stressed as the number of new COVID-19 cases kept rising everywhere.

We called and wrote to my dad and mom again.

Here are the answers we got back.

Dear Nele, Johan, and Nele,

I know you are all very worried now, even more so than last week. Since last we spoke, the number of new cases and deaths has gone up exponentially, whether in Belgium, Switzerland, the US or any of our neighbouring countries. I worry about that too, and I force myself to only look once or twice a day at the Worldometer stats (and when it gets too bad, I have a single glass of wine in the evening to take my mind off it).

But remember what I told you last time.

We’re only going to see the numbers go down some two weeks after strict social distancing and “lockdown” measures are put into place. The virus has an average incubation period of 7.5 days, and it can even take up to three weeks to appear, so the upward evolution right now is still completely logical. Besides, even those who did go into lockdown can in the first instance still infect others in their household, and if that happens, we could see cases increase for an extra week or so.

caption Guido Vanham. source Courtesy of Peter Vanham

The good news is that we should expect the curve to start to flatten by the end of next week, at least in those places where the lockdown measures were taken already a week or more ago, where they are followed or enforced, and where they were strict enough to significantly decrease interactions. And remember we play a role in fulfilling these conditions: We have to fulfill our civic duty, and follow government instructions.

It’s quite simple, really: If the virus can’t spread, at some point it will die.

As for yourselves, Peter, you called me this week to ask about a slight feeling of your throat hurting, and perhaps some sensation in your right lung. Those alone are no typical symptoms of COVID-19. The most common ones are having a fever, having a (dry) cough, and being short of breath. If you have neither of those three, it would be unlikely you had the virus, and you certainly should not see a doctor or go to the hospital. They have to worry about much more acute and severe patients.

If you want to be a little bit more proactive, however, you could start a few daily health habits. Go out for a daily run (or if you can’t, some indoor exercise), and keep track of how easily you can do the same effort every day. If you have no issue doing them, you’re likely a few days away at least of being (severely) sick. And if you do get short of breath at some point, be attentive and see how it evolves. Plus, check your temperature once or twice daily. You’ll know early if there is any uptick.

You also told me of your friend Jan, who lives in the Netherlands and owns a shop there, and was worried about the diverging approach of health officials there. And indeed, in the UK and the Netherlands, it seems the government initially wanted to go for a “herd immunity” approach (they have since altered course). That means they left large parts of social life uninterrupted for much longer, e.g. schools remained open longer than elsewhere, and pubs and restaurants remained open longer than elsewhere in Europe.

The idea of a “herd immunity” strategy, and letting social life continue, is that more people get the virus, therefore create antibodies against it, and become (at least temporarily) immune to it. That way, when they come in touch with the virus again, they won’t transmit it anymore, as the virus can’t infect them anymore. The ultimate result is that the infection curve naturally bends, as less and less people transmit the virus, and the R0, the number of infections per new person getting the virus, at some point falls below 1, leading to a natural end of the virus.

From a research perspective, having two sets of countries, one going for a herd immunity approach, and one going for lockdown, is an interesting experiment.

But from an ethical perspective, I would say it’s irresponsible.

The truth is, we don’t know when the curve would “naturally” bend with a herd immunity strategy. And in the process, we may well overwhelm the health system, leading to many more deaths than would be the case if everyone who got infected got properly treated. I understand Jan’s worries. He’s better off, as he did, closing his shop and staying inside, like us in Belgium.

Another interesting thing my colleagues and I looked into this week were some new papers on the surface infection of coronaviruses and COVID-19 specifically. We don’t know precisely how the virus spreads if not by human contact, but it is clear from the speed and scale of its spread, that it doesn’t only happen when you’re close to someone who is coughing or when you shake their hand. There must be non-human transmission, too; otherwise you can’t explain the exponential spread.

source Courtesy of Peter Vanham

One paper I looked into showed that the virus indeed survives for many hours or a few days (if really high concentrations were used) on surfaces, such as plastic, paper, and metal, but it doesn’t live forever: a virus needs to infect living cells to survive and multiply. That’s relevant, because the products you buy in the supermarket, or the doorknob you touch in your apartment building, are made of these materials.

You should assume that any time you touch such items in a public space, you may also get in touch with the virus.

So here’s my advice. When you are outside your house, and you can’t avoid touching objects possibly touched by others, keep your hands below your shoulders. That way, you won’t accidentally spread the virus to your face, and then into your mouth, eyes or nose. And when you get home, or leave your home, wash your hands with water and soap. Put the things you bought away for a few days if you do not need them immediately, or else, remove the plastic or paper packaging and wash your hands. In fact, alcohol (ethanol at 70%) or sodium hypochlorite even at 0.1% completely kill the virus in a minute, but can’t be applied on everything. Thorough cleaning with soap and water is effective too in removing the virus, so you should be safe if you strictly follow that practice.

Finally, one could ask the question whether people who are infected and got better, could be infected again. At least in the Chinese epidemic that has not been reported until now. That is rather good news and may indicate that individuals and populations may gradually build up immunity.

But that doesn’t mean we should be complacent.

Viruses mutate all the time, and if that happens, previous immunity may indeed be compromised. That is in fact what we see with the Influenza virus and that’s why you need a “flu shot” (vaccine) every year. But, obviously, we don’t have such vaccine for COVID yet. A first trial with a candidate started in the US just days ago. Let’s hope, but it will take time.

So from a public health perspective, the safest strategy right now is to try and end this epidemic, not gamble on an immunity strategy where great numbers of people get infected. We’ll know more in a few months on all the scientific questions we still have, such as how many people are naturally immune to it, how many people had it without symptoms, etc. That will help us shape the long term response, and the response in other countries.

For now, however, we must follow the advice from health authorities, and help stop the spread of the virus. Your mom and I find that hard too, but we take solace in the fact that we can still go out for bike rides. Nele, I know the grandchildren want to see us, and you told us they argued that they weren’t sick so they weren’t going to infect us. But as I explained, it’s not as simple as being sick or not, whether we can see each other. The kids could carry the virus, without symptoms, and yet transmit it. You understand that. So let’s now all do what we can. We’ll live between hope and fear for another few weeks, but eventually, we’ll get through it.

Dad.