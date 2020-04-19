Here’s how to see what photo the Hubble Space Telescope took on your birthday

caption This photograph of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope was taken on the fifth servicing mission to the observatory in 2009. source NASA

NASA created a search feature that allows you to look up photos taken by the Hubble Space Telescope on any given date.

The Hubble Space Telescope launched in April, 30 years ago, and has been examining space for 24 hours a day, seven days a week ever since, uncovering some of humanity’s biggest discoveries in outer space.

Check out how you can use the portal to search for photos taken on your birthday.

Hubble has been exploring the depths of outer space 24 hours a day, seven days a week since 1990.

During its 30 years of orbit around Earth, Hubble has captured images scientists could not have dreamed of, including the first images of a black hole, water vapor on a planet in a “habitable zone” beyond our solar system, and gravitational waves, according to NASA’s website.

Hubble has given humanity an entirely new view into the universe by expanding the scope of our exploration in ways most of human history lacked, according to NASA.

Here’s how you can find photos Hubble took on your birthday:

Type in the month and day you were born on the Hubble birthday image search and hit submit. Then a photo will pop up.

For example, April 9th brings up a shot of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon.

Once you’ve searched your birthday, you can share the image on social media, find out more about the picture, or exit to search for another date.

