Selena Gomez liked and unliked 2 photos of ex Justin Bieber on Instagram and fans think she was hacked

caption Selena Gomez reportedly liked and unliked two of Justin Bieber’s photos. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Selena Gomez liked two photos of her ex Justin Bieber, a fan account reported on Sunday.

The account also said that the 27-year-old “Rare” singer has since removed her likes from both photos.

While some people were confused by Gomez’s likes on pictures of the “Yummy” singer, others suggested that her Instagram account had been hacked or it was an accident.

Selena Gomez has publicly said that she’s moved on from her on-again, off-again relationship with ex Justin Bieber, however, a fan account noticed that she recently liked two photos of the “Yummy” singer.

The account, which is called “theselenarundown,” posted a screenshot of artist Moises Arias’ photo of the 26-year-old’s bare chest – showing that Gomez had liked the picture.

Bieber is tagged in Arias’ photo, and the tattoos match the singer’s body art, which he’s previously displayed on his own Instagram.

Shortly after sharing the first photo, the fan account showed that Gomez has since unliked the picture.

The fan account also said Gomez liked a photo of the couple in Jamaica to attend Jeremy Bieber’s wedding in February 2018. The picture was posted by a Beiber-Gomez fan account called “alwaysjsjelena” on Wednesday.

However, the “Feel Me” singer swiftly unliked the photo shortly after.

After seeing Gomez’s name pop up on photos of Bieber, some fans reasoned that the likes must’ve been an accident.

“She must be mortified right now imagine liking by accident your ex’s pic and the whole world saw it,” one user commented on the Instagram post. Another wrote, “It was obviously an accident.”

Others asserted that the “Bad Liar” singer had been hacked given that she’s said she’s moved on from the relationship.

“Who tf is with her phone??” one person wrote. Someone else added, “AW NAH. She gotta be hacked.”

caption Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated between 2011 and 2018. source Stuart Franklin/Getty Images/Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In 2019, Gomez released a single called “Lose You to Love Me,” and fans were convinced that the emotional ballad was about her breakup with Bieber, who began dating his now-wife Hailey Bieber two months after he and Gomez called it quits.

After releasing the lead single and her third studio album “Rare,” Gomez said she felt like a “victim to certain abuse” during her relationship with Bieber on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday.”

When asked if she was referring to emotional abuse, she said, “Yes, and I think that it’s something that – I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making.”

Gomez added, “I felt I didn’t get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said.”

The singer also spoke about the meaning behind “Lose You to Love Me,” explaining that she used it as a method of coping and recovery after the breakup.

“It’s not a hateful song; it’s a song that is saying – I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter,” she said.