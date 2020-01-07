The 15 most daring outfits that Selena Gomez has ever worn

Selena Gomez has worn many cutting-edge outfits throughout her career.

While the 27-year-old star’s wardrobe continues to evolve, she’s consistently opted for thigh-high slits, multi-textured dresses, and a classic red lip.

In anticipation of the singer’s upcoming third studio album, Insider compiled 15 of her most daring looks over the years, in chronological order.

Selena Gomez has come a long way since her days on Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” As she’s diversified her career in music and film, she’s also learned to take bold fashion risks.

The “Wolves” singer has pushed the envelope on and off the red carpet but has consistently sported thigh-high slits and garments with multiple layers. Gomez has also mastered the art of the classic red lip.

Below are 15 of the 27-year-old Coach ambassador’s most fashion-forward looks, in chronological order.

The “Spring Breakers” actress wore a gold fringe Julien Macdonald minidress to the 2013 MTV Movie Awards.

Gomez played up the glamour at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards with a gold fringe Julien Macdonald dress and a long fishtail braid. She accessorized with gold earrings and peep-toe platform heels.

Silver hooks kept the “It Ain’t Me” singer’s Versace dress together at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gomez turned heads at the 2013 MTV VMA Awards in a dark blue Versace gown that revealed an underlying black lace corset. She also wore see-through heels and dangling green earrings.

The star showed off her lace bra at the 2014 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest in Ischia, Italy.

The “Lose You to Love Me” artist wore a lace bra under the sheer, collared top and tied the outfit together with pointy-toe white heels. She appeared to opt for neutral makeup and limited accessories so as not to distract from the multi-faceted ensemble.

The former Disney Channel star embraced the 2015 Met Gala theme of “China: Through the Looking Glass” in a stunning Vera Wang dress.

The singer looked elegant in a white Vera Wang open-back gown, which had black tassel accents and a long train. She enhanced the black-and-white look with a dramatic red lip, a slicked-back bun, and a crown of white orchids.

Gomez paired a plunging black dress with a bold lip after performing on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2015.

Gomez brought the drama in a geometric dress, a black veil, and a red lip after performing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in October 2015. The singer also wore black open-toe heels with a gold zipper on the front.

She showed skin at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party in a navy minidress.

The singer performed “Me and My Girls” and “Hands to Myself” during the 2015 Victoria Secret Fashion Show and attended the after-party in a navy blue minidress clad with cutouts. While she went light on accessories, the brown-eyed singer surprised fans by wearing green contacts to the event.

At the 2015 American Music Awards, Gomez turned heads in a sequin red dress — with no back.

The Givenchy dress was covered in red sequins and had a halter neckline. The dress scooped down to the singer’s lower back. She completed the look with sleek straight hair parted down the middle and strappy black heels.

Gomez dazzled in a backless Calvin Klein gown at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

The “Fetish” singer garnered attention for her disco-inspired look at the 2016 Grammy Awards. She shined in a sequin backless Calvin Klein gown and silver hoop earrings, which peaked out beneath her brunette curls.

The star wowed onlookers in a custom Coach gown and bright pink eye shadow at the 2017 Met Gala.

The actress channeled the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons” theme with the first ever custom Coach gown, bright pink eye shadow, and a mini bag. The bag said, “love yourself first” on the bottom, which was in reference to one of the singer’s tattoos.

The singer showed some leg at the 2016 UNICEF Ball in a red leather Louis Vuitton dress.

The leather Louis Vuitton dress, which zipped up the front, featured cutouts, a belt, and a far-reaching side slit that revealed the singer’s strappy silver heels.

The “Monte Carlos” actress wore a sheer Rodarte gown to the Business of Fashion 500 gala dinner in 2017.

Gomez was a vision in Rodarte at the Business of Fashion 500 gala dinner in 2017. A black bodysuit showed underneath the sheer gown, which was embellished with ruffles and flowers.

The “Slow Down” singer showcased her punk side in a custom leather dress at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Gomez looked cool in a leather minidress, which was custom-designed by Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers, at the 2017 American Music Awards. The dress was embellished with stars, and the singer tied the look together with black pumps and a clutch.

The Coach ambassador repped the brand in a dramatic ruffled dress with lace-up boots at the 2017 British Fashion Awards in London.

The ivory satin Coach dress incorporated lace and ruffles, giving the outfit a distinctly Victorian feel. The ensemble featured a flair of modernity with white lace-up boots, and Gomez topped the look off with perfectly disheveled blonde hair.

Gomez wore a two-piece Louis Vuitton bustier and skirt while promoting her 2019 film “The Dead Don’t Die” in Cannes.

The textured Louis Vuitton two-piece had a slit that revealed Gomez’s silver heels. She channeled old Hollywood glamour with a red lip, bejeweled necklace, and winged eyeliner.

Gomez wore a bright green minidress to the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The “Look at Her Now” singer showed up to the red carpet in a bright green Versace dress and matching pumps. She paired the playful minidress with a trim bob and a simple choker.