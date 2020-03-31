Selena Gomez recommends her ex The Weeknd’s new music to fans in round-up of songs to listen to in quarantine

caption Selena Gomez recommended that her fans listen to a song by her ex The Weeknd. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE; Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS

Selena Gomez shared her recommendations for what to watch, read, and listen to while in quarantine in an Instagram post on Monday.

The 27-year-old singer listed five songs – including “Snowchild,” a track on The Weeknd’s new album “After Hours.”

Gomez and The Weeknd dated for approximately 10 months before ending their relationship in October 2017.

Selena Gomez suggested that her fans listen to a song on her ex The Weeknd‘s new album “After Hours” in an Instagram post on Monday.

The recommendation was part of the 27-year-old’s larger list of material to view, read, and listen to while in quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Gomez included the list in her Instagram story, also adding it in a post of her smiling in the kitchen.

“I shared a few lists in my stories of things I’m watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps you,” she captioned the picture.

Gomez then listed off her top songs, which included: “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, “The Blessing” by Elevation Worship featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes, “The Box” by Roddy Rich, and “Snowchild” by The Weeknd.

“Snowchild” is a track on the artist’s fourth studio album “After Hours,” which was released on March 20.

Gomez also gave recommendations for TV shows, movies, books, and podcasts. Her shows list included Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show” and NBC’s “Good Girls,” while her movie recommendations included “The Invisible Man” and “Uncut Gems.” She also gave a shout-out to Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming.”

The Weeknd and Gomez first began dating in January 2017 – two months after the singer and Bella Hadid broke up – before ending their relationship 10 months later.

A source confirmed the breakup to People in October 2017 and said, “It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months.”

After ending their romance, Gomez briefly rekindled with her ex Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd picked up his romance with Hadid.

And while fans suspected that The Weeknd calls out Gomez in his 2018 EP “My Dear Melancholy,” many picked up on the fact that some of the more recent tracks – such as “After Hours” and “Save Your Tears” – allude to the singer’s past relationship with Hadid.

caption Selena Gomez dated The Weeknd before he rekindled with Bella Hadid. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images, and Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Since her breakups with The Weeknd and Bieber, Gomez has reportedly been single. The “Rare” singer discussed her love life during an episode of “The Zach Sang Show” in October 2019.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what the love will look like next for me,” she explained, continuing, “But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to get jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists and I’m happy waiting for that for however long that takes.”

And although Gomez has maintained a positive outlook about staying single and prioritizing herself, she admitted that it hasn’t always been easy.

“I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own,” the singer said, adding, “It sucked for the first year… But now it feels good. Now it feels awesome.”