A self-taught baker tried to make heart-shaped macarons. Her viral creations looked like testicles.

caption Self-taught baker Emma Plummer accidentally made macarons that look like testicles. She instantly went viral. source Emma Plummer

Self-taught baker Emma Plummer says that when she tried to make heart-shaped macarons for Valentine’s Day, the cookies came out of the oven looking like “ballsacks.”

The Tucson, Arizona-based baker posted a photo of the macarons on Twitter, where the cookies instantly went viral.

Now, the 23-year-old says people are requesting her cookies for bachelorette parties and to celebrate their husbands’ vasectomies.

When Emma Plummer first set out to make heart-shaped macarons, the home baker said she hoped to create the perfect Valentine’s Day treat.

But what came out of the oven would make a better fit for a bachelorette party.

Now, the 23-year-old is going viral for her cookies, which she admits look like testicles.

caption After her macarons came out of the oven, Plummer instantly thought they looked like ballsacks. source Emma Plummer

Plummer, who runs a baking business from her home in Tucson, Arizona, specializes in macarons, a French meringue-based sandwich cookie.

“They’re a challenge,” she told Insider. “They’re not the easiest cookie to make, and I like to give myself a challenge.”

But even Plummer didn’t realize just how hard it would be to turn macarons into hearts.

The 23-year-old said she had been prepping for Valentine’s Day when she decided she wanted to make some heart-shaped macarons for the holiday.

caption Plummer is a self-taught baker who specializes in macarons. source Emma Plummer

“I just wanted to give it a go,” she said. “I had never really watched someone else make them, so I just printed out a template online and went for it.”

But Plummer said she already knew something was going very wrong as she began piping her macarons on a baking tray.

“I was like, ‘Oh man, these are not looking too good, I don’t know what I’m doing,'” she recalled with a laugh.

At that point, Plummer just thought her creations looked like “wonky hearts.” But things started to change, she said, as the macarons began baking in the oven.

“They were very pink before I baked them,” she said. “But as I baked them they kind of darkened a little bit, and turned into that fleshy color.”

“When I took them out and turned the pan I was like, ‘Oh no, they look just like ballsacks.'”

caption Plummer’s ballsack cookies have become an instant hit. source Emma Plummer

Plummer first sent a photo of the macarons to her husband.

“I was like, ‘Um, these look exactly like ballsacks,’ and he just about died with laughter,” she recalled.

Plummer said her family were “all laughing hysterically” when she showed them a photo.

“I have not heard my dad laugh that hard in a really long time,” she said.

But Plummer’s biggest reaction came after she tweeted a picture of the misshapen macarons.

I tried to make hearts and they turned out like ballsacks ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/FjfM7tkVlI — ???? (@sweetplummama) January 5, 2020

The post quickly went viral, racking up more than 187,000 likes and 44,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Plummer told Insider that she didn’t realize her cookies had become an internet sensation until a day later.

“It took me a day to realize it was going viral because I had my notifications turned off. I never thought that would happen, I thought I was just sharing with my friends on Twitter – but nope,” she said.

Plummer said that she also posted a photo of the macarons on her business’ Instagram story, and was shocked to find that many people were interested in ordering ballsack cookies of their own.

“I have a lot of people that said they wished they had them for their husbands’ vasectomies!” she said.

Plummer says she was also contacted by a local coffee shop that wanted to place a large order for her “ballsack” macarons.

“It’s pretty exciting for me!” Plummer said. “I’m still really small-scale, it’s just me and I do it at my kitchen at home, so any big order that’s going to get my name out there is a huge blessing.”

Plummer says her original batch of macarons has since been enjoyed by her friends (as they watched the season premiere of “The Bachelor” together), and her second attempt actually did look more like hearts.

caption Plummer’s second attempt at her macaron hearts. source Emma Plummer

But Plummer said she will now definitely offer her viral macarons to customers as well.

“I just think it’s funny, and people like to laugh,” she said. “Life isn’t always perfect and peachy, and having a laugh and something light-hearted is awesome.”