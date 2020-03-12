Senate cancels planned recess amid scramble to contain economic fallout of coronavirus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday the upper chamber would cancel a recess period scheduled for next week in order to work on coronavirus response measures.

The move marked a sign of growing urgency in Washington to address the effects of the outbreak on the economy.

The cancellation will allow the White House and Democrats to negotiate a package to provide financial assistance to businesses and households in the face of respiratory illness COVID-19.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday afternoon the upper chamber would cancel a recess period scheduled for next week in order to work on coronavirus response measures, a sign of growing urgency in Washington to address the effects of the outbreak on the economy.

The cancellation will allow the White House and Democrats to negotiate a package to provide financial assistance to businesses and households in the face of respiratory illness COVID-19, which has sickened more than 1,000 throughout the US.

Republican leadership including McConnell signaled sharp opposition to a relief package shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled it late Wednesday, casting doubt on whether any bill would reach President Donald Trump before the recess began Friday.

“Notwithstanding the scheduled state work period, the Senate will be in session next week. I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi,” McConnell wrote on Twitter. “I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong.”

Republicans have pushed back against various aspects of a paid sick leave mandate included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and advocated for narrower provisions. The bill would also provide free testing for COVID-19 and expand safety-net programs like food stamps and unemployment insurance.

The decision to cancel the scheduled weeklong recess came as financial markets continued dramatic drops Thursday afternoon, prompting the Federal Reserve to step in with $1.5 trillion worth of short-term loans to banks. The outbreak has raised concerns about a potential recession in recent days as it began to increasingly disrupt supply chains and broader business activity.