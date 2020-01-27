Kobe Bryant honored by Senate chaplain at Trump’s impeachment trial

The Senate’s chaplain opened a day of arguments in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial with a prayer to honor the memory of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Retired Rear Admiral Barry Black paid tribute to the Bryants, who were killed Sunday morning along with seven others in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California.

“As millions mourn the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and those who died with them, we think about life’s brevity, uncertainty, and legacy. Remind us that we all have a limited time on earth,” he said.

Bryant’s shocking and sudden death brought the world to a standstill, prompting emotional tributes from fellow NBA stars and athletes, celebrities, and politicians.

The Senate’s chaplain opened a day of arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with a prayer to honor the memory of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Standing alongside Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Retired Rear Admiral Barry Black paid tribute to the two Bryants, who were killed Sunday morning along with seven others in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California.

“As millions mourn the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and those who died with them, we think about life’s brevity, uncertainty, and legacy,” Black said. “Remind us that we all have a limited time on earth to leave the world better than we found it.”

“As this impeachment process unfolds, give our Senators the desire to make the most of their time on Earth. Teach them how to live, oh God, and lead them along the path of honesty,” he added. “Made they hear the words of Jesus of Nazareth reverberating down the corridors of the centuries: ‘and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

Senate Chaplain Barry Black leads lawmakers in prayer ahead of opening arguments: "Help them remember that patriots reside on both sides of the aisle … give them a civility built upon integrity that brings consistency in their beliefs and actions." https://t.co/C7AyPvvSTr pic.twitter.com/v9679uxyWz — ABC News (@ABC) January 22, 2020

On Sunday morning, Bryant’s helicopter crashed on a Calabasas hillside while he, Gianna, and the other passengers were traveling to a practice at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Bryant’s shocking and sudden death brought the world to a standstill, prompting emotional tributes from fellow NBA stars and athletes, celebrities, and politicians.

