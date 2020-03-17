Senate Democrats to unveil proposal to send each American up to $4,500 amid coronavirus outbreak

Senate Democrats have rolled out an emergency plan to send thousands of dollars to Americans to soften the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has started to shut down crucial parts of the US economy in recent days.

Up to $4,500 could be sent to individuals this year under the proposed legislation.

A proposal “to provide immediate direct cash payments” to individuals across the nation has been outlined in a circulating letter to the leaders of the upper chamber, a spokesperson for Democratic Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado told Business Insider on Tuesday.

Bennet proposed the cash payments along with Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Cory Booker of New Jersey, whose offices did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment. The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.

A $2,000 payment would be initially administered under the proposed legislation. The government could provide even more if the respiratory illness COVID-19 continues to hurt businesses and consumers, with annual payments of up to $4,500 a person.

The payment would be phased out for higher incomes, a Democratic Senate aide told Business Insider on the condition of anonymity.

“We want this to be focused on working people,” the aide said.

It isn’t clear how such a proposal would be received by the two chambers, who would have to approve it in order for it to be sent to President Donald Trump for consideration.

But support for some sort of emergency payment to households has emerged on both sides of the aisle in recent days, signaling growing concerns in Washington about the threat COVID-19 poses to the largest expansion in history. On Monday, Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said the government should send a $1,000 check to every American.