Sengled makes some of the best budget smart home products — here’s what’s coming in 2020

source Monica Chin/Business Insider

Sengled announced two new smart bulbs, a smart plug, and a smart home hub on January 5 at CES 2020.

The new bulbs are similar to recent offerings from competitors like Philips Hue and Lifx, but they’re significantly cheaper.

The 3rd-generation Sengled Smart Hub will allow Sengled’s devices to be compatible with Apple HomeKit for the first time.

The company hasn’t yet announced when the new devices will be available, but we’ll update this article once they hit shelves. If you’re looking for affordable smart home devices, keep these on your radar.

On January 5 at CES 2020, Sengled announced four new additions to its affordable smart home lineup. The company is known for selling smart home devices that are fairly basic, but affordable and easy for beginners to use. This year’s offerings look to be no exception.

Later in 2020, you’ll be able to purchase two new Sengled smart bulbs, the second generation of its Sengled Smart Plug, and the third generation of its Sengled Smart Hub. None of these devices are flashy or particularly advanced – but they’re all cheaper than their major competitors. And for many new smart homeowners, a competent device with a low price is the best possible purchase.

Here’s a list of Sengled’s new products, and how much each one will cost when it launches later this year.

Sengled Smart Edison Filament Bulb

source Sengled

Sengled makes a number of standard smart bulbs of various sizes and brightness levels. Rather than upgrade those products, the company has opted for more niche offerings this year. Meet Sengled’s smart Edison Filament bulb.

I’ve always thought Edison Filament bulbs looked hideous, but my mom assures me they look great in vintage light fixtures. It’s visible at 2100K color temperature, which means it delivers a soft yellow glow.

This isn’t the first smart Edison Filament bulb out there; Philips Hue released a $24.99 A19 and a $27.99 ST19 last year. Sengled’s standout factor is the price: You’ll be able to buy a two pack for $29.99, or about $14.99 per bulb.

Sengled Smart LED E12 Candle Light Bulb

source Monica Chin/Business Insider

You probably won’t fool anyone into thinking that this candle-shaped light bulb is a real candle, but it might make a stylish addition to a chandelier or a small lamp. It can shine in a wide range of colors, though it doesn’t yet offer some of the cool strobe and flicker effects that you can get from Philips Hue’s and Lifx’s candle bulbs. Those devices cost $50 and $45 respectively, however, while Sengled’s will retail for $24.99.

Sengled 3rd-Generation Smart Home Hub

caption The Sengled Voice smart lightbulb, behind glass. source Matt Weinberger/Business Insider

Most of Sengled’s products (like many budget smart devices) aren’t Wi-Fi compatible, meaning they use a third-party hub to connect to your router. You can use a third-party hub, such as the Amazon Echo Plus, but Sengled also makes a hub of its own, which simplifies the purchasing and setup process. The main new feature is that the hub now supports Apple HomeKit, meaning you’ll be able to control and automate any connected Sengled devices with Siri. Previously, you could only do so with Alexa and Google Assistant. The hub will cost $29.99.

Sengled Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring

Sengled released its first smart plug last year, but its lack of advanced features and Homekit compatibility kept me from recommending it. In addition to fixing the latter problem with the 3rd-Gen Hub, Sengled has also added a new energy-monitoring feature to its plug; in the Sengled app, you’ll be able to track the consumption of whatever device is connected. The plug will cost $19.99.