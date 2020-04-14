Handbag startup Senreve is having a rare sale right now — plus, they’re donating proceeds to coronavirus relief efforts

caption Senreve’s convertible bags are sleek and versatile. source Senreve, Instagram

Senreve makes beautiful convertible bags that easily transition from belt bag to clutch or shoulder bag to backpack.

The brand rarely has sales, but now through April 19, you can save 15% sitewide with the code “GIVE15” at checkout.

Senreve will donate 15% of the proceeds of the purchase to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports the World Health Organization’s work. If you choose to buy a product at full price, Senreve will donate 30% of the proceeds to the fund instead.

You’ve probably heard of Senreve before, or at least seen one of the brand’s bags on your Instagram feed. Senreve makes high-quality, versatile leather bags that are all convertible – meaning they’re ready to take on whatever your day has in store. Our senior editor is a huge fan of the Maestra, a convertible backpack and shoulder bag that transitions in just seconds.

But, Senreve’s chic, innovative styles don’t come cheap. Most of the bags cost well over $500 and they don’t go on sale often. Right now, though, the handbag startup is offering a rare sitewide sale, and the promotion is more than just a discount; for every purchase until April 19, Senreve is donating a percentage of proceeds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

caption The Maestra is one of Senreve’s most popular styles. It comes in three sizes and multiple leather finishes. source Senreve, Instagram

During this time, we’ve seen lots of brands use their platforms to raise awareness, support, and money to help coronavirus-related causes. Senreve is doing the same. When you shop at Senreve, you can use the code “GIVE15” at checkout to get 15% off your purchase, and Senreve will donate 15% of the net proceeds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which helps support the World Health Organization’s work. If you choose to omit the code and pay full-price, Senreve will donate 30% of the net proceeds from your order to the fund.

If you’ve been eyeing a Senreve bag for a while now, this is a great time to buy one and support an important cause at the same time.