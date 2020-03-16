SENTR™ by Primal Set to Ignite the Digital Marketing World Across Vietnam

Top Local Agency Is Boosting Client ROIs with Revolutionary New Integrated Communications & Campaign Management Platform (CMP)

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 March 2020 – Primal is a prominent digital marketing agency in Vietnam, providing unparalleled services to local and international brands to improve their online success through comprehensive and data-driven digital solutions. Thanks to the development of a customised client relationship management (CRM) platform — SENTR™, they are now increasing the bottom line for their customers. For companies in Vietnam and beyond, SENTR™ opens a world of digital possibilities.













SENTR™ is more than just a CRM; it is a fully integrated and transparent communications and campaign management platform. It handles two kinds of management: customer relationship and project. It offers clients and agencies a one-stop-shop for active task management, reporting, resource allocation, data analysis and third-party integrations. As Mark McDowell, Managing Director of Primal, states: “The goal from day one was for SENTR™ to rock the boat and shake up the staid digital market world, and I think we’ve achieved that”.





The platform’s campaign management automation feature is already proving to be beneficial, with employees reporting a 70% increase in work efficiency. “It’s hard to express just how game-changing this new platform is,” says Benjamin Poirrier, General Manager for Primal Vietnam. “SENTR™ gives us a big competitive advantage over our rivals, particularly those that still rely on siloed, inflexible and disjointed systems.”





This product launch is a coordinated and strategic approach to achieve one key objective: raise awareness that the digital agency world is chaotic and wasteful, especially with regards to disorganisation, misallocation of resources and focus on the wrong business metrics. With SENTR™ as their ace card, the agency’s primary mission is to guide clients towards more effective and efficient utilisation of their marketing budget and a higher return on investment.





About Primal

Started in 2015, Primal is an integrated digital agency in South-East Asia with offices in Bangkok, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Staffed by an international team of over 100 technical and creative experts, we specialise in three main product areas: SEO, Media and Creative. Primal is renowned for delivering state-of-the-art digital solutions, especially related to sales and marketing solutions, data-driven campaigns and unique content.



