A Sephora employee describes the devastating moment she and others in her district were suddenly fired via a conference call

Sephora fired thousands of employees across the US on Tuesday.

The company’s president and CEO Jean-André Rougeot said in a statement that the impacted employees include those who have been with the company for a short tenure and worked limited hours.

At least some employees were notified of the layoffs via conference calls.

“You could hear everyone absolutely sobbing,” Brittney Coorpender, a former skincare advisor in a California Sephora store, who was included in the layoffs, said of what it was like after the call was finished.

Sephora did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for additional comment.

Sephora employed over 17,000 US store employees, according to its website. In a statement on the company’s website, Sephora president and CEO Jean-André Rougeot said that more than 9,000 store employees in the US remain employed and that they will be paid based on average hours worked. They will also receive existing health benefits through late May or until stores re-open.

“In the US, we have made the difficult decision to let go a portion of our part-time and seasonal store employee base,” Rougeot said in the statement, later adding, “We believe these actions taken together will support the long-term health of our business, protect our people and preserve our ability to reopen our stores when that time comes.”

Brittney Coorpender, a former skincare advisor in a California Sephora store who was laid off, described the moment she heard she and thousands of other employees were fired.

Coorpender, who had worked with the company for a year and half, said that she was notified that there would be a conference call on Tuesday afternoon for some employees in her district, conducted by her district manager, less than an hour after she had completed a check-in call with her manager regarding her job performance. She said she was told about the conference call about 10 minutes in advance.

Coorpender said she and her fellow employees were asked to mute themselves on the call and were then informed that they were being fired, effective immediately, and that they might be able to reapply in the future.

“You could hear everyone absolutely sobbing,” Coorpender said about what it was like after the call was finished. “I hung up as soon as I heard the first person cry at the end I couldn’t take it. I was in tears myself.”

Coorpender posted about her experience on Twitter, where her tweet garnered over 7,000 likes in about 24 hours.

Sephora ruined our lives. Lol. Point blank period. Great conference call guys! Thanks for hanging up and not letting anyone speak. Thanks for breaking all our hearts. But “beauty stands together” right? — Britt (@brittcoorpender) March 31, 2020

Rougeot announced in an email to shoppers on March 16 that the company would close all of its stores in the US and Canada through April 3. At the time Rougeot wrote that all employees would “continue to receive their base pay for scheduled shifts.”

“Our managers were just as blindsided as we were,” Coorpender said of the layoffs.

