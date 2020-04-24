Sephora’s spring sales event is one the best times to stock up on makeup and skincare — here are 17 products that made it into our beauty haul

caption Sephora’s Spring Sale is happening now, and you can save up to 20% sitewide. source Sephora

Sephora only has sitewide sales twice a year. So when they do, you can bet that we’re stocking up on new beauty products.

Right now, the Spring Savings Event is open for all Beauty Insider members. Rouge members can save 20% off through May 1, VIB members can save 15% off through April 29, and Insider members can save 10% off through April 27.

To give you some inspiration for what to buy, we’re sharing the products we picked up ourselves at the sale, from skincare favorites to exciting new makeup we can’t wait to try out.

Insider: save 10% off now through April 27

VIB: save 15% off now through April 29

Rouge: save 20% off now through May 1

To help you determine what’s worth picking up, I asked my Insider Reviews teammates, a crew of product experts and beauty devotees, to share the products they’ve bought themselves during the Sephora sale, whether it be a longtime favorite or something new and exciting they’ve been meaning to try.

Note: Prices below are listed as full price, as the discounted price will depend on your Beauty Insider membership level.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has been recommended to me numerous times, both by members of the Insider Reviews team and by friends outside of work. My lips are constantly chapped, but as someone who admittedly doesn’t know a ton about beauty, I’ve been loyal to Aquaphor because of the low price point and reliability. I decided that the sale was the perfect opportunity to see what the hype was all about, and I can’t wait to give this product a try. I’m more than confident it will live up to the rave reviews it’s received in the past. – Emily Hein, story producer

Probably due to being chronically dehydrated (I am terrible at drinking enough water every day) I also have chronically chapped lips. My fiance even used to (fondly) refer to me as the most chapped lady in America. I have tried virtually every chapstick brand on the market and finally found the lip sleeping mask when I told a Sephora clerk about my woes. I slather on a healthy amount every night before bed and voila, I wake up with baby soft lips. I don’t even need to reapply the lip mask or any other chapstick throughout the day. – Hannah Freedman, associate travel editor

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

My thin hair could definitely use some extra love these days. I’ve heard great things about this Olaplex treatment for strengthening and repairing dry, brittle hair. Colorists use other products from the Olaplex system to repair color-treated hair, so this store-bought product seems like the next best thing to getting a strengthening treatment at a hair salon. – Remi Rosmarin, style and beauty reporter

Urban Decay On The Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette

I’ve been looking for an eyeshadow palette with warm colors, but because I’ve never really delved into reds and oranges before I didn’t want to spend a lot. This mini palette from Urban Decay in the color “Highway Queen” comes with eight warm colors and is just $25. I’m a huge fan of my Urban Decay Naked Palette, so I have a feeling this one will be great too. – Remi Rosmarin, style and beauty reporter

Origins GinZing Oil-Free Energy Boosting Gel Moisturizer

I’ve been using this moisturizer for a while now (per my sister’s recommendation) and I don’t plan on turning back now. This moisturizer has an oil-free gel formula that’s perfect for my combination skin, which tends to lean more on the oily side, especially in the summertime. It’s also energy-boosting, so it’s great for your morning skincare routine. It’s cooling when you apply it, and the formula has caffeine in it which instantly wakes up your skin. Last but definitely not least, this moisturizer has an amazing, refreshing citrus scent.- Victoria Gracie, social media associate

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

I’ve been wanting to try more products from The Ordinary, and everything is so cheap that it’s not much of a risk to buy it. The clinical formulations use pure, proven ingredients, but there’s no fancy packaging or hyped-up branding to mark the price up.

I’ve been using this $6 moisturizer with hyaluronic acid for about a week or so and it’s a great heavy-duty cream. It’s full of lipids and amino acids, which translate to a fatty, creamy texture that takes a while to soak in. I actually prefer that kind of texture to a gel moisturizer since I feel like the hydration lasts longer. – Sally Kaplan, style and beauty senior editor

Note: The Ordinary products are not eligible for discounts. Currently, this product is out of stock at Sephora, but you can buy it at SkinStore.

Sephora Collection Glow Peel Pads

I first heard about these Glow Peel Pads from one of my favorite YouTubers, Danielle Carolan about a year ago, and I’ve wanted to try them ever since. She described them as a smooth exfoliator that will bring out the glow in your skin, which to me sounds ideal. At only $8 for the smaller size which includes 20 pads (plus the discount from the sale), I feel like I have nothing to lose and I’m super excited to try them. I’ve been rocking the no-makeup look recently and hope that they will keep my skin clear and give it a dewy look for the warmer months ahead. – Victoria Gracie, social media associate

Laneige Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask

I’ve had such great results from the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that I decided to give another one of their products a try. I struggle with redness and hyperpigmentation, and was instantly drawn to the ingredients in the hypoallergenic cica sleeping mask. The product contains fermented forest yeast extract which has skin strengthening properties that work to reduce redness and leaves your skin feeling nourished and hydrated. Reviews claim that this product is a “game-changer,” an “overnight lifesaver,” and works wonders on sensitive skin. – Alexa Bleustein, e-commerce analyst

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set

For years, the Pillow Talk Matte lipstick has been well-loved by makeup enthusiasts because it’s universally flattering and compliments just about any look from colorful to natural. I’m particularly excited about this mini duo set because it includes both the liner and lipstick, making it easy to throw in my bag for touch-ups, great for traveling, and not to mention, a steal. – Alexa Bleustein, e-commerce analyst

Note: Currently, this product is out of stock at Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

I first learned about these from beauty blogger Lindsay Silberman. Not only was she recommending them, but many of her followers were chiming in with a cult-like devotion, so I knew I had to try them. Although they are called “daily,” I use them just once or twice a week and instantly notice a difference in my skin. The pads make for a super easy at-home peel experience that feels like I just got back from a fancy facial. – Hannah Freedman, associate travel editor

Tower28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss

I love a matte lip during the wintertime, but I typically tend to go for a more glowy and glossy complexion in the warmer days. I decided to purchase Tower28 Shine On Jelly Lip Gloss per my coworker’s recommendation. I opted for the clear shade, “Chill” because of its versatility and its mirror-like shine. I love how a clear gloss can amp up the pigment to any lipstick shade and achieve that “your lips but better look” for the more natural makeup days.- Alexa Bleustein, e-commerce analyst

I’m all for a simple, dewy makeup look so I decided to add this lip gloss to my collection before summer comes around. I’m not always a huge fan of lip glosses, mostly because they tend to be very sticky, but this gloss claims to be non-sticky and moisturizing. I love the fact that this gloss claims to nourish your lips while wearing it too. My friends swear by this gloss, which ultimately convinced me to add it to my cart. – Victoria Gracie, social media associate

Kosas The Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer

I am so excited to try this product from the clean beauty brand, Kosas. Although very new to the scene and there aren’t many reviews, the product claims to be a triple threat. It bronzes, sculpts, and highlights your face while leaving your complexion glowy and natural, and truthfully I can’t help myself when it comes to multifunctional makeup products. The recyclable packaging is a major plus, and I can’t wait to incorporate this 3-in-1 product into my everyday summer makeup routine. – Alexa Bleustein, e-commerce analyst

Note: Currently, this product is out of stock at Sephora, but you can buy it at Kosas and The Detox Market.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler

I have yet to find the ideal haircare routine for my naturally wavy hair, so I searched the “hair” section on Sephora’s website and filtered it for “beachy waves.” That’s where I found the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler, which is a unique hair product that you put in while you’re still in the shower. You put it in after your conditioner, lightly rinse, towel dry, scrunch, and let your hair airdry. The reviews from customers are promising and so are the photos. I’m looking forward to giving this product a try and seeing if it can streamline my routine. Another plus is that it’s safe for color-treated hair. – Victoria Gracie, social media associate

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

I’ve known for a while now that sunscreen is a must for your skincare routine, but I haven’t been the best at following it. For a while, I was wearing IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+, so there was really no need for me to add sunscreen. More recently I’ve been enjoying the no-makeup look, and I’ve also been experimenting with some makeup products that don’t include SPF. So, I decided it was time to invest in a sunscreen for my face, but I didn’t want one that feels oily or cakey like so many do. I also don’t want that classic sunscreen smell. I’ve heard a lot of positive things about Supergoop! sunscreens, and the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 claims to be an invisible, weightless, and scentless formula. On top of all of that, it says it acts as a makeup primer, too! This sunscreen sounds like it’s too good to be true, and I can’t wait to add it to my skincare lineup. – Victoria Gracie, social media associate

Surratt Beauty Relevée Lash Curler

I have really short eyelashes and I have yet to find an eyelash curler that’s able to get all of my lashes done in one swoop but also doesn’t snag my skin. The Relevée Lash Curler is touted as the best out there by many publications, including our own. The shape of this curler is wider and flatter than most curlers on the market which have a “U” shape, so it should work well for any eye shape. While it’s pricey, I have high hopes for this product and I’m really excited about the prospect of an eyelash curler that actually works for me. – Remi Rosmarin, style and beauty reporter

The Ordinary Retinol 0.5% in Squalane

I ran out of my favorite retinol lotion recently, and since it’s a $50 bottle, I thought it would be prudent to start testing some cheaper options. I bought this $6 retinol from The Ordinary and have been mixing it in with a basic moisturizer in the evenings a few times a week.

Since it’s a relatively high concentration of retinol, I’ve definitely experienced some drying effects, but I just have to train my skin by spacing out uses and building up tolerance. I don’t have long-term effects to report on yet, but I will say I definitely don’t regret buying it!

If you want to learn more about retinol before committing to it, check out our FAQ sheet that answers every question you have about using retinol. – Sally Kaplan, style and beauty senior editor

Note: The Ordinary products are not eligible for discounts. Currently, this product is out of stock at Sephora, but you can buy it at SkinStore.

Murad Pore Reform Skin Smoothing Polish

I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine which includes washing my face, putting on eye cream and moisturizer, and occasionally I’ll add in a vitamin C serum. The one thing missing from my skincare routine is an exfoliator – I’ve heard that exfoliating your face once or twice a week can make a world of difference. This exfoliator sounds like it will relieve any skin congestion I may have without being too harsh. What also drew me to this exfoliator was the pore minimizing aspect, and not to mention the rave reviews on Sephora’s website from other customers. – Victoria Gracie, social media associate

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops

Due to sheltering in place, I haven’t been able to get as much sun as I usually do. Plus, I’ve been looking for healthier alternatives to harmful rays that will still give me that sun-kissed glow. These self-tanning drops are just the trick. After using them at night I wake up with a natural- looking light tan and no dreaded orange color in sight. They can be added to any face moisturizer or body lotion and, best of all, they aren’t streaky and don’t leave stains on my sheets. I mix a couple drops into my lotion every few days. – Hannah Freedman, associate travel editor