One of Spain’s biggest soccer games was cancelled because of coronavirus — so the teams played it on FIFA and streamed it to 60,000 fans on Twitch

caption Iglesias and Reguilon played to over 60,000 on Twitch. source Getty/Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Alex Caparros

Sevilla FC and Real Betis were supposed to meet in La Liga on Sunday night.

However, with fixtures in Spain’s top division postponed until April 5, the two teams instead recreated the fixture on FIFA 20 for over 60,000 fans to watch on streaming service Twitch, according to Eurogamer.

Borja Iglesias represented Betis, whilst Sevilla was controlled by Sergio Reguilon.

The two side’s went on to see out a 6-5 thriller, in which Iglesias bagged the winner with himself.

“Many thanks to the 60,000 plus fans who were live with us today,” Reguilon tweeted after. “You’re great.”

Sevilla FC and Real Betis were supposed to meet on Sunday night at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in what is known in Spain as “The Great Derby.”

However, with soccer in Spain’s top division postponed until at least April 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two teams decided to entertain their fans another way – by recreating the fixture on video game FIFA 20, and streaming it on Twitch.

Over 60,000 tuned in to watch, according to Eurogamer.

Kicking off at the same time the real fixture was supposed to, each club picked a “champion” to represent it. Betis chose striker Borja Iglesias, whilst Sevilla chose on-loan defender Sergio Reguilon.

And the pair didn’t disappoint, seeing out a 6-5 thriller, in which Iglesias bagged the winner, both physically and digitally, in overtime, scoring with his in game character to seal the victory for Betis.

Sevilla currently sits 3rd in the real-life La Liga table, while Betis is 12th.

Iglesias and Reguilon both took to Twitter afterwards to thank those who tuned in.

“Many thanks to the 60,000 plus fans who were live with us today,” he said. “I hope that we’ve entertained you a bit and that you’ve smiled. You’re great.”

“A hug to all,” said Iglesias. “We have taken the virtual derby. Very happy for the winning goal!”

