A sex club is hosting a Zoom orgy with 100 masked attendees, burlesque dancers, and fire performers during the coronavirus lockdown

caption Killing Kittens founder Emma Sayle has decided to cancel several exclusive sex parties due to the coronavirus. source Amme Sayle

Emma Sayle, the founder of global members-only sex club Killing Kittens, had to cancel several exclusive sex parties due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Killing Kittens will instead be hosting its first-ever entirely online orgy through video chat service, Zoom, in place of its typical house parties.

Equipped with fire, burlesque, bath, and cage performers and a synced DJ playlist, the orgy will host 100 members from the comfort of their homes.

“We will amuse people at home plus they will have the opportunity to see other people and chat and have that kind of party experience in their own house and the community experience,” Sayle said.

Killing Kittens – one of the world’s most exclusive sex clubs – had to indefinitely cancel its renowned sex parties around the world and live sexual education panels in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But founder and “sex entrepreneur” Emma Sayle told Insider she decided she would not succumb to the challenges created by lockdowns around the world, instead expanding her “decadent and hedonistic” business further online.

On Friday, March 27, at 10 pm GMT, Killing Kittens will host its first-ever digital orgy in place of its in-person parties – complete with a burlesque performance, bath, cage, and fire performers, and 100 masked members.

Rather than arriving at a typical venue for Killing Kittens’ upscale parties, usually a mansion or a penthouse apartment, members will instead tune into “KK Your House Party” using the video chat service, Zoom.

“It’s a two-hour virtual house party. Obviously, there’s not an actual orgy in place, but it’s adult, there will be a lot of nakedness and lingerie on display and people challenging each other to do certain things with each other,” Sayle told Insider.

Everyone will be masked and ‘dressed to impress’ – but members will be split across 55 screens

source Killing Kittens

Sayle has built the Killing Kittens brand on luxurious parties with extravagant performances and elegantly-dressed guests, accumulating over 160,000 members worldwide since it was founded in 2005. Friday’s online orgy will replicate that splendor.

Each performer is scheduled to perform during different slots of the two-hour party. Guests are expected to “dress to impress.” All members attending will be told to wear masks to maintain their anonymity and add a dramatic flair to the evening. Members are invited to order Prosecco, and have lingerie and sex toys on-hand, to mimic the ambiance of a regular KK event.

In order to keep the atmosphere as smooth as possible, Sayle said, members will be able to see up to 55 other households on the screen at once, but everyone will be muted, only communicating through a written chatbox moderated by Killing Kittens employees.

Sayle said she decided to cap the amount at 55 screens in order to make it easier for site moderators to manage, and for participants to process visually.

In addition to the online venue, rather than being charged £250 per couple ($312.49), or £50 (a little over $62) for individual women, members will pay a flat rate of £20 (around $25) for the night. (Single men are not allowed to join.)

Sayle told Insider all of the proceeds will be donated to the Trussell Trust, a food bank in the UK.

The orgy may look like a cluster of tiny screens, but Sayle said that won’t take away from the ‘nakedness and shagging’

For anyone who has taken part in a Zoom call of more than half a dozen people, the idea of 55 tiny screens may sound stressful. That those screens may be filled with people masturbating, posing, or having sex all at once may sound unsexy, particularly for an orgy, a sexual experience that’s meant to stimulate all the senses.

But Sayle is not concerned about how the technology would impact the thrill of “nakedness and shagging.”

For Anthea, a member of Killing Kittens who is only using her first name to protect her privacy, the biggest appeal of the night is actually the idea of being watched, rather than stressing about how clear images of other people will be.

“I love being watched,” Anthea told Insider.

Overall, Sayle’s largest worry about the online orgy is whether or not the technology will cooperate. Factors like WiFi speed, and how clear each frame is, may impact the quality of the party.

“We just need to test the technology on Friday and see how it goes,” Sayle said. “If it works, we’ll just do it as a regular thing weekly with different themes in different cities.”

Members will sign a non-disclosure agreement promising not to film the session

caption Emma Sayle founded Killing Kittens in 2005. source provided by Emma Sayle

As has been the case for 15 years of KK parties, the Zoom orgy will go by the same rules: men cannot approach women, and people who overstep boundaries will be booted by moderators.

“The etiquette in the group chats is the same as in a party,” Sayle said. “We already have that in operation, we have ‘Community Kittens’ in the chat groups so we’ll have the same thing going on in the chat side of the Zoom.”

Anyone who buys a ticket to a KK event must also sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to participate. Sayle admits that, while filming is normally banned at KK parties, it will be difficult to stop someone from filming the Zoom orgy on their phone. But members will have level of anonymity: wearing masks, using screen names rather than their real names, and the tiny size of all 55 screens projected across one monitor.

“At the end of the day when it comes to anything to do with digital and videos and pictures, there’s only so much people can do,” Sayle said.

Some members aren’t too concerned about the possibility of being filmed on Friday.

“I’m very much an exhibitionist, I’m very much a voyeur, it’s all the things that sound fun to me,” Anthea said. “I can’t imagine how it’s gonna go down with that many people on a Zoom call but I can’t wait to find out.”

Membership applications have increased this month: ‘Kittens’ say they find the intimacy supportive during quarantine

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The club has seen an overall increase in new member applications and chat room activity since they cancelled all events in early March.

Sayle isn’t surprised. People are more lonely now, she says. A sense of belonging might be exactly what people need to stay level-headed during a quarantine.

“At the core of KK – what’s been the core of it since day one 15 years ago – has been the community and that community spirit and that sense of belonging,” Sayle said. “In these chat rooms, there are a lot of singles saying ‘this community is what’s keeping me going.'”

That’s the case for Anthea, a 46-year-old who has been a member of Killing Kittens since June 2019. The group is a support system for her, where she can chat with people online and through in-person events.

“We know each other in a very intimate way,” Anthea said. “You can talk about the things you can’t talk about on other platforms. I can’t imagine going through this time in my life without this group.”