The San Francisco Fire Department surprised a 10-year-old boy after his Legoland birthday trip was canceled because of the coronavirus

caption San Francisco Fire Department delivers gift to the Lim-Healy family. source San Francisco Fire Department

After Tim Healy and Robin Lim-Healy had to cancel their son Kieran’s 10th birthday trip, the San Francisco Fire Department stepped in to surprise him.

Paramedics stopped by Kieran’s house with a fire truck and a bag full of presents on Tuesday.

Kieran’s family birthday trip to Legoland in Carlsbad, California, had been canceled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The San Francisco Fire Department surprised a 10-year-old boy with a special visit after his birthday trip to Legoland in Southern California was canceled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

After Tim and Robin Lim-Healy had to cancel their son Kieran’s birthday trip to Carlsbad, California, earlier this month, they decided to do a virtual birthday party with his friends over Zoom.

Lim-Healy also contacted her friend Carla Beyer from the SFFD, who helped arrange a surprise visit for Kieran, according to CBS San Francisco.

A paramedic unit from the SFFD brought department vehicles and a fire truck to the Lim-Healy household on Tuesday to surprise him. They extended the truck’s ladder to 110 feet, and delivered presents to Kieran, all while staying at a safe distance and wearing masks.

When members of #SFFDFS15 learned that 10 YO Keiran’s birthday was going to be held virtually, they wanted to make it a bit more memorable. Thanks to the @SFFDToyprogram and #YOURSFFD we were able to give him a few gifts and display of BC9, MEDIC65, E15, T15, and PIO1. pic.twitter.com/WFkLkQvUPS — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 7, 2020

Healy posted a video of the surprise on Facebook Live, saying: “This is no emergency. This is all about having a good time. The neighbors must be freaking out. They have no idea what’s going on.”

Healy told CBS San Francisco via Facebook Messenger that it was a very special day for Kieran.

“We started out this morning with a virtual zoom birthday party with some of his classmates calling in,” he said. “It will be a great way to look back and remember his birthday. It’s actually a bit more special than a regular birthday.”

The SFFD said in a statement on Facebook that the toys were gifted through the department’s toy program, which has been accepting toy donations for kids for more than 70 years.

“When members of #SFFDFS15 learned that 10 YO Keiran’s [sic] birthday was going to be held virtually, they wanted to make it a bit more memorable,” the department said.