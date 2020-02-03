18 photos that prove the real Super Bowl was Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime show

caption Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shared the stage at Super Bowl LIV. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and performed a medley of their biggest hits.

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny and Colombian singer J Balvin also joined the two superstars onstage.

Here are 18 of the best photos from their show-stopping performance.

Shakira kicked off the 15-minute performance.

caption Shakira played the guitar during her song “Empire.” source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

She began with “She Wolf” and then played the guitar for “Empire.”

She performed a dance with a rope.

caption Super Bowl LIV took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. source Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The next song in her setlist was “Whenever, Wherever.”

She was joined by Bad Bunny to perform a version of Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

caption Bad Bunny is a rapper and reggaetón singer from Puerto Rico. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Fans were thrilled about the show’s Latinx representation.

Shakira also performed her Spanish-language hit “Chantaje.”

caption Shakira signed to Sony Music Colombia at the age of 13. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bad Bunny remained onstage to sing his song “Callaíta” as Shakira sang her hit “Chantaje,” which features the Colombian singer Maluma.

She crowd-surfed during “Hips Don’t Lie.”

caption “Hips Don’t Lie” was released in 2006 for the reissue of Shakira’s seventh album. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

“‘Hips Don’t Lie,’ which features the hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean, set a record for selling the most copies of a digital song in one week after it was released May 27,” according to the New York Times.

Before JLo took the stage, Shakira ended her medley with a theatrical kick.

caption Shakira is one of the most successful artists globally. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Belly dancing and jump kicks are two of Shakira’s performance signatures.

Lopez began her medley with “Jenny from the Block.”

caption Jennifer Lopez was born to Puerto Rican parents in the Bronx. source Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

She appeared onstage in a black leather bodysuit with studs under a shiny pink skirt with a thigh-high slit, but quickly shed the skirt.

Lopez showed off her famous derrière while performing her 2005 single “Get Right.”

caption “Get Right” was the lead single for Lopez’s fourth studio album. source Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Her performance had many fans wondering about her workout routine.

Lopez showed off her pole dancing skills.

caption “Waiting for Tonight” was originally recorded by the girl group 3rd Party. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She sang her 1999 hit “Waiting for Tonight” while hitting poses on a rotating pole.

Lopez famously trained to pole dance for her role in the 2019 film “Hustlers.”

caption She nailed a variety of poses. source Rob Carr/Getty Images

She played a veteran stripper named Ramona in the critically acclaimed film.

Fans joked that her pole dancing routine was revenge for her Oscars snub.

caption She stood on her dancers’ shoulders. source Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Despite widespread critical acclaim and awards show buzz for her supporting role, Lopez was shut out of the nominations for the 2020 Oscars.

As soon as the pole appeared during her halftime performance, Twitter lit up with reminders that Lopez was snubbed – and jokes about her refusal to let her intense “Hustlers” training go to waste.

She had plenty of outfit changes.

caption Lopez had a residency in Las Vegas from 2016 to 2018. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The superstar wore five incredible looks for her performance, and pulled off four seamless outfit changes onstage.

J Balvin joined her onstage to perform his hit “Mi Gente.”

caption The official remix of “Mi Gente” features Beyoncé. source Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

“Mi Gente” was mashed up with Lopez’s hit song “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Lopez was later joined by her 11-year-old daughter Emme.

caption Lopez showed off her Puerto Rican pride. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The mother-daughter duo sang a remix of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” and Lopez’s 1999 single “Let’s Get Loud.”

Lopez wore a feathery two-sided cape, with the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the U.S. flag on the other.

Shakira played the drums while JLo sang “Let’s Get Loud.”

caption Shakira can play the harmonica, the guitar, and the drums. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Fans were obsessed with Shakira’s virtuosic moment.

Shakira returned to the stage to perform “Waka Waka.”

caption She had changed into a new golden outfit. source Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Shakira’s 2010 hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is one of her most popular and best-selling songs, reportedly selling upwards of 10 million units.

Shakira and Lopez united onstage in front of a U.S. flag.

caption Both women are famous for both singing and dancing. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

They were backed by a group of young dancers dressed in all white.

The two women posed triumphantly to end the performance.

caption Shakira is 43 years old, while Lopez is 50. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Many fans were quick to dub it one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in years.