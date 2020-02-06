Shane Dawson just terrified everyone on the internet with a new video that shows how tiny cameras hidden in everyday objects could be filming you at any time

caption Shane Dawson has made a return to conspiracy theories. source ShaneGlossin / YouTube

Shane Dawson returned to YouTube with a bang at the beginning of 2020 by uploading a load of unseen footage from his latest docu-series with Jeffree Star onto his new channel ShaneGlossin. His second video, a return to his conspiracy theories, dropped with similar impact on Wednesday, quickly giving everyone who watched it the creeps.

Hearing about the video was a complete surprise to fans when he tweeted about it on Tuesday evening.

“‘Conspiracy Theories: Warning Signs’ coming Tomorrow!” he said. “I got self conscious about posting this on my main channel because it’s only 30 min long so I’m gonna put it on my second channel … But I really wanted to test out a new format and I’m excited to see what u guys think :))”

The video dropped on Wednesday, and was immediately reminiscent of some of Dawson’s earlier work. It featured Dawson’s fiancée Ryland Adams and friends Garrett Watts, Morgan Adams, and cameraman Andrew Siwicki taking a trip to a motel, where he told them the room had been the scene of a murder.

After the group searched around the room with a blacklight to find blood stains, Dawson told them the real reason they were in there – he had placed dozens of tiny cameras all over the room.

“I have a surprise,” Dawson said. “We actually set up a lot of hidden camera in this room … I’ve been recording the entire time.”

Cameras don’t always look like cameras

Dawson said there might be as many as 20 cameras in the small motel room. The group gasped and immediately started hunting for objects that could contain them.

“Cameras, they’re everywhere, in computers, phones, street lights, public areas, shopping malls, stores,” Dawson said. “And it’s growing more invasive every year.”

In the rest of the video, Dawson explained how even private locations like hotels and Airbnbs might also contain hidden cameras which you probably would never notice.

People have been arrested for filming people without their knowledge using cameras concealed by objects that look like phone chargers, clocks, tissue boxes, picture frames, and even tiny screws, he said. Some point at the bed, others are in bathrooms.

Dawson said Airbnb does allow hosts to have cameras in properties in communal areas as long as they disclose it on their profile. But as he points out, if someone really wants to hide cameras to catch unsuspecting people on film, rules aren’t going to stop them.

“If you look on Amazon right now you will find cameras in all different shapes and sizes, and you can get them all delivered to your house in less than 24 hours,” Dawson said.

“You can find cameras that look like alarm clocks, stuffed animals, lightbulbs, USBs, picture frames, coat racks, power outlets, light switches, fragrance plugins, speakers, clocks, pens, coffee makers, cleaning supplies, bottles, mirrors, razors, lighters, calculators, TVs, ceiling fans, air conditioners, tissue boxes, lotion bottles, remote controls, dice, and shower heads.”

People were more than a little freaked out

After watching the video, which has reached 4 million views in just a few hours, people were terrified about being watched.

“Watching Shane Dawson’s video has f—ed with me,” one fan tweeted. “I’m off to search my room for hidden cameras.”

“Shane Sawson’s new vid is freaking me the f— out,” said another. “Me and my friends have stayed in probably every f—ing Airbnb in the city London ….. and our behaviour …..”

me after watching shane dawson's new conspiracy theories video knowing people might've seen me naked in hotels bc of a hidden camera… pic.twitter.com/nlGXK7dEjV — ???? (@HSAlNZ) February 5, 2020

Me after watching the new Shane Dawson video and thinking about every place I’ve stayed at pic.twitter.com/zjRU981XXc — posh (@nathanspears__) February 5, 2020

Dawson knew the video was going to give people the creeps, and tweeted out an apology in advance “for how you might feel after you watch this video.”

“It has ruined my life since we filmed it. Ur welcome,” he said.

Fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau responded with what many people were probably thinking: “There’s no one I’d rather ruin my life.”

Watch the full video below.

