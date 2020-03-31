Shaquille O’Neal shared a video where he dances with his kids, and the basketball star has moves

caption NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal posted a video of he dancing with two of his sons on Friday. source Shaquille O’Neal

While at home with his family on Friday night, Shaquille O’Neal showed off some moves that had nothing to do with basketball.

Along with two of his children, Shareef and Shaquir, the NBA legend danced to “Lean wit It, Rock wit It” and shared the video on Instagram. In the caption, O’Neal wrote, “Y’all do t want none” and tagged a number of other basketball stars including, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Dwayne Wade.

caption The former NBA star challenged other basketball figures to share their own family dance-offs. source LISA O’CONNOR / Contributor / Getty Images

The post has collected more than 4 million likes. While none of the athletes O’Neal challenged have responded with their own dance videos yet, a number of celebrities, including Chance the Rapper and T.I., commented.

Shaquille O’Neal has given fans a peek into the special bond he has with his kids

The former Orlando Magic player is pretty savvy on social media and has shared a number of videos of he and family goofing around, demonstrating the close bond he has with each of his six children.

“I have wonderful children, and they allow me to do what I do,” O’Neil said in an interview with Today last year. “In the NBA, you miss a lot of activities, and they really understand. I just try to inspire them with stories. Stories that my father relayed to me and stories I went through.”

