Shared bikes and scooters have proliferated in cities large and small in the last few years. The president of Ford’s scooter company says this is just the beginning.

caption Spin CEO Euwyn Poon. source Spin

Bikes and scooters exploded in recent years, and not just literally.

The industry went from virtually nonexistent in 2010, to being the topic of Fortune 500 acquisitions, a major focus of high-profile IPOs, and have ingrained themselves into the fabric of cities big and small.

Spin, one of the smaller scooter players when it was bought by Ford for $100 million 2018, has now solidified its spot among rivals Bird and Lime as one of the top providers.

In the 18 months since, it’s beat out well-heeled competitors for lucrative contracts in Washington, DC, and San Francisco, bringing its total to 70 markets, including many universities.

There’s a long way to go before the business proves itself, but Euwyn Poon, president and cofounder of Spin, the scooter company Ford acquired for $100 million in 2018, has a plan for success.