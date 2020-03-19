This driverless concept car has 4 individual sections for each rider to have their own area. It could be the future of rideshares in the age of coronavirus.

caption Quarter Car. source Seymourpowell

Design studio Seymourpowell created a concept for a “private shared” vehicle.

Designers say that it could boost profitability and efficiency in the rideshare industry.

On Tuesday, Uber and Lyft announced an indefinite suspension of shared ride options to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

British studio Seymourpowell’s Quarter Car mobility concept gives a look at the potential future of ridesharing. A self-driving vehicle is divided into 4 sections, each walled off from the others and offering a private ride with a retractable partition.

Companies like Uber and Lyft have shared options, but designers hope to improve on them and make them more profitable and efficient, accounting for the seats left empty in many Uber Pools and Lyft Lines.

“We have identified this as the ‘Uber Pool’ problem, where despite cost based incentives, passengers are unwilling to share their journey with other users,” the car’s designer Jonny Culkin told Business Insider. “It is a significant challenge for vehicle manufacturers and ride hailing services to overcome in order to unlock revenue and efficiency growth potential.”

On Tuesday, Uber and Lyft suspended shared rides indefinitely to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, which has infected more than 9,400 and killed 153 in the US. Other Uber and Lyft offerings will continue, except where they conflict with mandates like San Francisco’s shelter-in-place order. Other drivers remain fearful of catching the virus and bringing it home to their families. The Quarter Car, which doesn’t exist yet, seems to solve these problems by keeping each passenger in a self-contained section. It also eliminates the need for a driver at all.

Here’s what it looks like.

The car’s interior is divided into 4 sections.

Partitions run along the main axes of the vehicle, so groups can book the entire space, or buy a single enclosed spot.

This GIF shows how the partitions could change the space.

Designers have also thought about ways to ensure high occupancy rates to make rides more efficient.

Seymourpowell suggested pricing incentives for waiting longer for pickup and booking in partially filled vehicles to increase occupancy.

Culkin suggested a few different uses for the design, including: “basic A-to-B ride-hailing transportation; a service which airlines employ as a business class benefit for pick up and drop offs; or even a commercial vehicle utilized by hoteliers to expand its concierge service through bespoke city tours and providing on-the-go, co-working spaces for the modern day flexible worker.”

Businesses or hotels could use the vehicle for airport drop-offs and pickups.

Passengers could have screens displaying advertisements inside their sections, or for an upgraded price, an ad-free ride.

The studio created a fictional airline concept using the same design idea.

It also extended the design made a mockup of a mobile coworking space.

The Quarter Car is designed as a”positive emission vehicle,” meaning it would be fully electric using energy from renewable sources, and would be equipped with carbon capture technology to potentially improve air quality as it drives.

Here’s how the air quality control might work.

