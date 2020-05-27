I vacuum and mop my hard surface floors with this one easy-to-use device — here’s how it works

source Best Buy

To properly clean a hard surface floor, you should vacuum or sweep first in order to remove loose dirt before you mop.

The Shark VacMop Pro vacuums up dirt, dust, and debris into a disposable pad that also works as an absorbent mop.

Cordless and lightweight, the Shark VacMop Pro is fully recharged in about three hours, sells for $99.99 , and comes with a one-year limited warranty.

, Read more: The best cordless vacuums

For years, I’ve had to nearly empty out my cleaning supply closet every time I needed to clean my hardwood, vinyl, or tile floors.

First out was the broom and dustpan, or the vacuum to gather all the loose dirt, food crumbs, and dust bunnies scooting along the floor. Then, I’d drag out the mop and bucket to take care of sticky spills and splotches that were stuck to the surface of the floors. This complicated process was necessary. If I didn’t remove the loose dirt before applying water or cleaner, I would just end up pushing that dirt around. And no one wants to do that because it leaves a filmy residue all over the floor.

My laborious process finally changed six weeks ago when I used the Shark VacMop Pro for the first time. With this one tool, I can vacuum up loose debris and mop my hard-surface floors throughout the house without ever getting my hands wet or requiring multiple appliances.

How the Shark VacMop Pro works

I have been using a Shark vacuum for many years (my latest is the Shark UpLight Corded Lift-Away Vacuum) so I knew the suction power on a Shark VacMop should be strong. I just couldn’t believe that one appliance could suction up dirt and mop without having to empty a dust bin or change the head from vacuum to a mop.

The disposable pad is the secret weapon. The pad has a sturdy plastic frame that holds a vacuum bag, which opens up when the suction feature is on to trap debris, in addition to a mopping pad that cleans the floors and absorbs wet messes or soil that is removed by the cleaning solution.

After I vacuum the floor, I simply switch to the mopping feature, which works like most any spray mop. A reservoir holds the cleaning solution and a button releases the spray. Then, the absorbent part of the disposable pad mops away the cleaning solution and dirt. When the floor is clean, I just pop the pad off into the trash bin and the job is done.

The Shark VacMop Pro is cordless and has an easy-to-attach magnetic charger that fully charges in about three hours.

Specs

Weight: 3.34 pounds

Height: 47.86 inches

Cleaning Path: 9.81 inches

Cleaning solution reservoir holds 12-ounces of cleaner

Automatic LED headlights to illuminate floors

Lithium-ion battery included (replaceable)

Indicator light signals when the battery is low, charging, or full

The mop can rest on the floor or be hung while charging

A full charge takes around 3.5 hours

60-day money-back guarantee and a limited one-year warranty

Starter Kit includes: VacMop 2 Disposable Pads 12 ounces Shark VacMop Multipurpose Cleaning Solution Magnetic charger for use with 120V outlet Instruction Manual



Shark VacMop Disposable Pads are available on Best Buy, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Shark offers two floor cleaning solutions for refills: Shark VacMop Multipurpose Cleaning Solution or Shark VacMop Citrus Scented Hardwood Cleaner

source Amazon

The Shark VacMop Pro is great but you need to know these things

My first impression was love at first sight. After several weeks of cleaning, I was still enamored, but beginning to see a few flaws with the VacMop.

First, the spray jet on the mop is positioned a bit high on the VacMop handle. If you are attempting to spray under the edge of a cabinet or a table, be careful. The cleaning solution may land on the cabinet or a table leg instead of on the floor. I solved the problem by keeping some cleaning solution in a handheld spray bottle.

I hate to admit this next “flaw” because it is not completely Shark’s fault. The disposable pad does not hold a great deal of dry debris. If you don’t clean frequently, the vacuum bag will fill up before you finish cleaning the floor of the entire room. I have an open floor plan and one pad will not come close to cleaning the entire living and kitchen area if there has been a lot of traffic during the week.

Finally, if you use the VacMop to clean up a small spill, be careful not to leave the VacMop sitting on a hardwood surface while it recharges. The damp pad can leave a watermark on the floor.

source Amazon

The bottom line

I found the Shark VacMop to be an effective and easy cleaning tool that removes dry soil and mops hard surface floors such as sealed hardwood, vinyl, laminate, tile, and stone, leaving them clean and streak-free. The vacuum-suction is strong enough to pick up cereal or small pieces of dog food, and the cleaning solution reservoir holds enough product to clean around 1,000-square-feet of floor space.

While you can use any floor cleaning solution for spray mops, I used the Shark Multipurpose Cleaning Solution on sealed hardwood and ceramic tile and found it left no residue or cloudiness.

Charging the VacMop was simple thanks to the magnetic charger connection. After six weeks of regular use, I could not detect any loss of suction due to normal lithium-ion battery drainage. I am pleased to see that the battery is replaceable when needed.

Convenient and easy to store, the VacMop makes cleaning more expensive than an old-fashioned broom and mop because of the disposable pads. Each pad costs between 80 cents and $1. To keep enjoying the ease of cleaning floors, I believe I’ll keep using my SharkVacMop and save some money somewhere else.

Pros: Vacuums and mops hard surface floors with one tool, the cleaning solution leaves floors streak-free, and the appliance is easy to recharge

Cons: Spray jet is positioned a bit high on the handle, replacement pads are more expensive than using a traditional mop