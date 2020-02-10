Sharon Stone to Host 20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards

Laureus Awards Ceremony to be staged at Verti Music Hall, Berlin, on February 17

Landmark 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will celebrate a ‘Sport Unites Us’ theme

For full list of Nominees in seven categories, click here

Apply for media accreditation at http://accreditation.laureus.com

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – February 10, 2020 – Critically acclaimed actress, producer, director, writer and activist Sharon Stone is set to host the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards Ceremony in Berlin on February 17.









One of the most noteworthy performers of her generation, Sharon became a global star with her portrayal of Catherine Tramell in the thriller Basic Instinct for which she earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination for best actress in a motion picture.

In an immensely successful career, she received further acclaim with her performance in Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama Casino in 1995 with a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination. She also received two more Golden Globe Award nominations for her roles in The Mighty in 1998 and The Muse the following year.

Throughout her career, Sharon has displayed her broad ranging talent, appearing in multiple genre films, including the sci-fi spectacular, Sphere with Dustin Hoffman, Intersection with Richard Gere, and thriller Sliver. Sharon also starred in and served as co-producer in the successful western hit, The Quick and the Dead opposite Gene Hackman, co-starred with Sylvester Stallone in the blockbuster action thriller, The Specialist and she starred in the gripping prison drama Last Dance.

Sharon went on to star in Steven Soderbergh sensational comeback crime series Mosaic for which she received rave reviews and later this year she will star in Ryan Murphy’s much anticipated Netflix series Ratched, which is based on “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”.

Sharon said: “I am pleased to host the Laureus World Sports Awards. These awards are a beacon of light as, not only do they celebrate the top athletes of 2019, they also highlight the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage. As we commemorate twenty years of Laureus we also celebrate the millions of children whose lives have been improved by the efforts and funds raised by this loving and generous group.“

The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement and the power of sport in transforming the lives of millions of young people around the world.

Among the Laureus Academy Members and legends of sport so far confirmed to attend are Boris Becker, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Tony Hawk, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses, Li Na, Mark Spitz and Katarina Witt.

Media who wish to attend the Laureus World Sports Awards should apply as soon as possible for accreditation at http://accreditation.laureus.com. In addition to reporting on the Awards Ceremony, media attending will have the opportunity to interview Laureus Academy Members and other sportsmen and women present in Berlin.

It was at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in 2000 that Laureus Patron, Nelson Mandela, spoke the words which sparked the creation of the worldwide Sport for Good movement. 20 years on, these words still guide Laureus today – ‘Sport has the power to change the world; to unite people in a way little else does’. From sports stars to sports fans and the young people in Laureus Sport for Good programmes around the world: Sport Unites Us.

For more information on the Nominees and to stay updated in the build-up to the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards, visit laureus.com/world-sports-awards and follow #Laureus20 on social platforms.





NOTES TO EDITORS



