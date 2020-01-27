Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello avoided PDA at the Grammys but were filmed singing a One Direction song together later in the night

Libby Torres
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello started dating in 2019.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello started dating in 2019.
  • “Señorita” singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were filmed singing along to “Steal My Girl” by One Direction after the Grammys on Sunday.
  • The couple, who are notorious for their PDA at awards shows, didn’t walk the red carpet together or sit together at the Grammys, but apparently met up after the show.
  • Mendes and Cabello where joined by singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi for the impromptu karaoke session, which featured the musicians standing on a table and scream-shouting the lyrics to One Direction’s 2014 hit.
  • YouTuber Tana Mongeau also posted videos of the trio singing and dancing on her Instagram story.
  • Watch the video below.
