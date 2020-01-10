Shifting Gears: Keeping up with the Ghosn’s

caption Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and his wife Carole pose. Picture taken May 26, 2017. source REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

In Las Vegas, the indefatigable Mark Matousek reported on all the new electric vehicles and concept cars on display at the Consumer Electronics Show, which wraps up today. And from our newsrooms in London and New York, my colleagues worked in overdrive to follow all the developments surrounding the crash of a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines in Iran.

All the cool — and weird — things we saw at CES

caption Business Insider transportation reporter Mark Matousek. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

From a new eVTOL (that’s electric, vertical take-off and landing, for the uninitiated) concept to eventually power Uber’s flying car service, to a mobility egg, CES had no shortage of transportation innovations on display.

Rivian, which showed off its R1T electric pickup, was easily the star of the show. The model combines capabilities of a sports car, truck, and … a tank? Yes. Tank.

One car accessory in particular impressed Mark the most. Here’s why.

I talked to 10 auto industry execs and saw over 20 cars at CES 2020. It’s clear that companies are now shunning pipe dreams for more practical approaches to the future of mobility.

Another plane crash

Not everything this week was as fun as CES, unfortunately. Here’s everything we know so far about the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crash in Iran.

Officials in multiple countries have said in the days since that the plane appeared to have been downed by missile fire coming from Iran. US intelligence says the fire was likely a mistake. There’s also video appearing to show the shot – and the moment of impact.

Boeing, meanwhile, was facing more scrutiny on Friday after it released internal employee emails in which workers openly mocked the FAA, and said they’d never send their families on a 737 Max.

Keeping up with the Ghosn’s

caption Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and his wife Carole pose. Picture taken May 26, 2017. source REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Carlos Ghosn held a press conference in Lebanon this week where he offered plenty of rambling accusations about Japanese prosecutors – from whom he dramatically escaped in late December 2019 – but he offered few details about his escape.

Japan and Nissan, meanwhile, remain concrete in their accusations of his financial wrongdoing and other crimes.

Mary Meisenzahl took a deep dive into the Ghosn’s marriage. Here’s the story of the couple’s intense relationship.

Micromobility speed bumps

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It’s been a cold winter for micromobility operators.

Uber’s Jump Bikes subsidiary saw a handful of its founding team depart in December – including the founder, we reported exclusively this week. And Lime, under a big push to turn a profit, announced it would lay off 100 employees and exit 12 cities.

