Shifting Gears: Air travel begins to tick up, cheap Corvettes, and more Uber layoffs

caption Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06. source Hertz

Happy Friday and welcome to another weekly edition of Shifting Gears, Business Insider’s roundup of all things transportation.

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, coronavirus edition, air travel is beginning to tick up. On Thursday, 318,449 travelers passed through TSA checkpoints, an increase of 90,000 from the previous day, but still just 12% of normal. Bookings are increasing too, airlines say, and that’s not necessarily cause for celebration.

Although some customers appear to be taking advantage of low fares and additional flexibility, and are planning summer trips as an escape after long months of social distancing, the pandemic situation remains fluid, meaning its possible that the newly booked trips will never happen. Additionally, there could be a surge in cancellations from people with preplanned summer trips who chose to wait and see what happens before cancelling.

David Slotnick has the full story on the airlines’ complicated recovery here.

Now for the rest of the news (and don’t forget you can sign up to have this delivered straight to your inbox every week).