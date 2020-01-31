This tiny home is made from a repurposed shipping container, and it’s fully customizable

caption Shipping container tiny home exterior. source Burdge Architects

Two California architects designed a luxurious take on the shipping container home.

The tiny house is called “buhaus,” a combination of bauhaus design style and the Malibu roots of the architects.

The units are fully customizable, and set to go on sale in the spring of 2020.

Shipping containers have never felt so stylish. This new design from Doug Burdge and Nate Garnero was inspired by the Woolsey Fire that devastated California in 2018. As long-time Malibu residents, the two men wanted to build self-sustaining, resilient homes.

The unit is made up of one large living space with a separate bathroom, plus the option to add a deck and open it to the outdoors. Called buhaus, the design is a combination of bauhaus design, which is distinctive for geometric and linear shapes, and Malibu, where the architects are from.

Buhaus units are not yet available, but Curbed reported that preorders will start at $96,000.

Check out photos of this innovative tiny home.

These structures are 160-square-feet, inspired by repurposed shipping containers. They are fully customizable, with several options on exterior and interior finishes, plus coordinating furniture.

They also come in a special camouflage exterior for buyers who want to use the Buhaus as an “off the grid” unit in the wilderness, according to a spokesperson.

Designed with fire-resistant material, the units are not meant as temporary housing. They’re intended to be a “luxury guest house of sorts,” a spokesperson told Business Insider

Panels of the home’s exterior can be raised to shade the outdoor deck, making the tiny home feel larger.

The living room has oak paneling, customizable in a variety of finishes.

The custom Murphy bed, which fits unobtrusively in the wall when not in use, folds out into the living room.

The home itself is customizable, with the possibility of coordinating paneling and other furniture.

A desk also folds out from the wall in the living room…

…perfect for transforming the living space from day to night.

Custom cabinets are another way that the small space is optimized to make the best use of every square foot.

Despite the home’s small size, the bathroom is surprisingly luxurious.

An outdoor shower is a smart addition to keep the tiny home clean after a trip to the beach.

It also opens up onto a large wooden deck.

The bathroom is completed with high-end end finishes and a pedestal sink.

No space is wasted, and these closets show how many storage options the house offers.

The polished aluminum exterior looks particularly stunning at night.

Buhaus units go on sale in spring of 2020, starting at $96,000.

