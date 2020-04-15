Brands are discounting shoes right now because people aren’t going outside — here are 12 great shoe sales to take advantage of for when you can finally leave the house

source Greats

You might not be leaving your home as often, but right now may be the best time to buy new shoes.

As most brick-and-mortar stores remain closed, retailers are using online sales as a way to connect with customers, and there’s been a particular uptick in discounts on shoes.

We rounded up the 12 best sales shoe sales happening now.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a clear impact on consumer spending habits. With brick-and-mortar stores closed all over and people spending less on non-essential items like fashion, sales are naturally popping up all over the internet.

Considering that new shoes are probably not high on anyone’s priority list right now, it makes sense that shoe brands are particularly motivated to entice us with discounts. But even if you can’t use them right now, it might be a good time to take advantage of the deals and just save them for later.

Whether you’re interested in doing a little retail therapy to cope with social distancing (I’m guilty of this), or you need a new pair of sneakers for your at-home workouts, you’ll find plenty of great styles on sale.

Major sportswear brands like Nike and Adidas as well as casual and dress shoe brands like Cole Haan, Clarks, and Allen Edmonds are all included.

These are the best shoe sales going on right now:

Cole Haan

If you’re looking for stylish shoes specifically designed for comfort, Cole Haan is always a great choice. The brand offers everything from dress shoes and sneakers to heels, boots, and sandals. Now through April 15, sale items are buy-one-get-one 50% off, plus take an extra 30% off everything else sitewide. With the discount, you’ll save up to 70% on sale styles.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker is the best place to find sneakers and clothing and from all your favorite sportswear brands. Right now, you can save 25% on orders of $49 or more with the promo code “FRESH25” at checkout. Sneakers from Air Jordan, Adidas, Nike, Reebok, ASICS, Under Armour, New Balance, and more are part of the sale.

Nike

Nike always has a decent selection of discounted sneakers, but the current sale includes a lot more than the average clearance items. Right now, you can save up to 40% on select styles across the site. Whether you’re looking for a new performance sneaker or a subdued pair for wearing casually, you’ll find plenty of options here.

DSW

DSW always offers shoes at discounted prices, and the current sale is brining prices even lower. Now through April 16, you can save 40% sitewide with the promo code “BIGDEAL” at checkout. You’ll find dress shoes, sandals, sneakers, boots, and more for women, men, and kids. Select exclusions apply to brands like UGG, Nike, Converse, and Birkenstock.

Adidas

Adidas has a great selection of shoes for athletes and comfort seekers alike – and the current buy-more-save-more sale is a good excuse to stock up. Right now, you can save 20% on orders up to $99, 25% on orders of $100 or more, or 30% on orders of $200 or more. The sale includes popular styles like NMDs, Ultra Boosts, Superstars, Stan Smiths, and more.

Allen Edmonds

This month, Allen Edmonds is celebrating 98 years of business with a great anniversary sale, which is the brand’s biggest sale of the year. Right now, you can save up to $150 on men’s shoes, and up to 30% on clothes and accessories. You’ll find classic Oxfords for the office, boat shoes for spring, dress shirts, belts, briefcases, wallets, and much more. Discounts are taken off automatically.

Clarks

If you’re looking for shoes that are classic in design and comfortable to wear, Clarks should be on your radar (it’s one of my personal go-to brands). Until April 16, you can save 30% sitewide by using the promo code “TAKE30” at checkout. The sale includes men’s loafers, dress shoes, sneakers, women’s heels, sandals, boots and more.

Greats

Founded in Brooklyn and made in Italy, Greats is a direct-to-consumer sneaker startup that makes high-end sneakers without the high-end price. Right now, you can save 25% sitewide with the promo code “COLLECTIVE25” at checkout. For every order placed, Greats will donate $15 to City Harvest, a non-profit that helps feed people in need. The $15 donation is enough to feed a family of three for 15 days.

Toms

TOMS is known for giving back to those in need, and now’s a better time than ever to shop with the brand. For a limited time, you can save 35% on comfy styles and get free shipping with the promo code “COMFY35” at checkout. As of April 1, the brand is committing one-third of its net profits to the TOMS COVID-19 Global Giving Fund.

M.Gemi

M.Gemi is a footwear startup that specializes in women’s and men’s leather shoes, all handmade in small, family-owned Italian workshops. Right now, the brand is welcoming new customers with an extra discount. For a limited time, take $50 off your first order with the promo code “WELCOME50” at checkout. Whether you’re looking for a comfortable and stylish pair of spring flats, sneakers, boots, or dress shoes, you’ll find some great choices here.

Sperry

Sperry’s shoes are comfortable, casual, and go with pretty much any kind of casual outfit. Right now, you can save 25% on new spring styles and up to 60% on outlet items. The sale has options for men, women, and kids.

Converse

With more than a century of experience in the footwear industry, Converse is easily the most classic sneaker brand out there. Now through April 19, you can save 20% on clearance with the promo code “SALE20” at checkout. Whether you’re looking for a classic pair of canvas Chucks, a limited-edition collaboration, or a unique pattern or material, you’ll find it here.