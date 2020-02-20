Photos show Japanese 2-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has transformed his body for the 2020 season and now he’s huge

caption Shohei Ohtani is absolutely yolked, and looks ready to slam some home runs for the Angels in the 2020 season. source Kyodo News via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani is back and looks more than ready to jack some home runs in the 2020 MLB season.

The Angels two-way sensation was limited in 2019 after Tommy John surgery but still hit for a .286 / .343 / .505 slash line through 106 games last year.

While it will still be some time before we see Ohtani back on the mound, he’s expected to get plenty of at-bats this year and should bring a lot of power to the Angels lineup.

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is one of the most fascinating players in all of baseball, and photos of the big-swinging pitcher have fans drooling for his eventual return.

Ohtani was one of the most-hyped prospects in recent memory when he made the jump to the majors in 2018. As a standout pitcher and power hitter, Ohtani seems like a player pulled out of an earlier generation.

In his first year in the league, Ohtani left fans in awe of his ability, impressing both on the mound and at the plate.

Unfortunately, after a mid-season injury forced Ohtani to undergo Tommy John surgery, it was clear that he wouldn’t be able to pitch for the Angels again until 2020.

In the meantime, Ohtani served as a designated hitter for the Angels and apparently hit the gym. Hard.

While Ohtani has always boasted broad shoulders, photos of him at spring training this year have sent fans into a tizzy. His arms are absolutely huge.

Shohei Ohtani said he swam and shot some hoops this offseason as part of his training. pic.twitter.com/qfdID6CKzd — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 19, 2020

While it’s not exactly breaking news that a power hitter in the majors is yoked, Ohtani looks like his arms have been waiting for the opportunity to smash some home runs for millennia.

After the #Angels #SpringTraining workout, Shohei Ohtani, a two-way player, talked to the media. Look at his arm! Amazing????

キャンプの練習後、メディア対応を行うエンゼルス#大谷翔平選手！腕の筋肉が凄い… pic.twitter.com/XGZbnbbVmR — Nobu Saito (@nobuchan6817) February 19, 2020

On Twitter, fans were once again left in awe, especially comparing Ohtani’s levels of swoleness to his former self.

While Ohtani is still not expected to return to the pitching mound until mid-May, he’ll start the year as the Angels designated hitter. Hopefully, he can put his massive arms to use.

