caption Police officers secure the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. source REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A shooting in Hanau, Germany, left several people dead and others wounded, according to reports.

The German newspaper Bild reported that at least eight were killed and five were injured. The shooting occurred late on Wednesday, and the motive is still unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.