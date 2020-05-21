Shopify stock has skyrocketed 4,600% since the e-commerce giant went public 5 years ago

Shopify stock has surged nearly 4,600% since the company’s IPO five years ago.

The e-commerce group priced its shares at $17 on May 21, 2015, and they now trade at $797.

“Pretty amazing,” Box CEO Aaron Levie tweeted. “Anyone could get a 45X return by investing in Shopify.”

Shopify’s revenue grew more than 22-fold between 2014 and 2019, from $67 million to $1.6 billion.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shopify‘s stock price has soared almost 4,600% since the e-commerce group went public five years ago.

The company, which recently partnered with Facebook to help businesses create virtual storefronts on the social network, priced its shares at $17 at the time of its IPO on May 21, 2015. They’ve surged by almost 46 times to trade at $797 today.

“Pretty amazing,” Box CEO Aaron Levie commented on a Techmeme tweet highlighting the increase. “The valley mostly talks about chasing exclusive funding rounds, and yet anyone could get a 45X return by investing in Shopify.”

The breathless rise in Shopify’s stock price has boosted its market capitalization from about $1.3 billion to $86 billion. The strong gains reflect the company’s rapid growth: revenue has ballooned from $67 million in 2014 to $1.6 billion in 2019. However, its net loss grew from $22 million to $125 million over the same period.

Even if an investor bought Shopify stock at its opening price of $28 five years ago, they would still have scored a 2,750% gain.

Here’s a chart showing Shopify’s remarkable rise over the past five years: