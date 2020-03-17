A Nevada college student launched ‘Shopping Angels’ to bring groceries to seniors who can’t leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic

caption Shopping Angels assists elderly people in Reno and Las Vegas stock up on groceries during the pandemic. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A college student launched an organization that will shop for groceries for seniors who don’t feel comfortable leaving their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jayde Powell, who launched Shopping Angels, is a pre-med student at the University of Nevada, Reno, according to KVVU.

Dozens of college students have signed up with the program in Reno and Las Vegas.

Some seniors don’t feel safe leaving their homes to shop for groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Knowing this, University of Nevada college student Jayde Powell launched a program where volunteers will shop and deliver groceries to those in need.

“Going to one store could be an all-day affair for an elderly person,” Powell told KVVU. “They don’t have money to get gas or energy to go to a lot of stores just to find out they don’t have the basic supplies to last them a couple weeks.”

The CDC said people over 60 are most at risk for the coronavirus and the White House has recommended that people don’t gather in groups of more than 10 people.

Dozens of college students have signed up for Shopping Angels and deliver to seniors in Reno and Las Vegas. There is no fee for delivery. Volunteers wear masks and gloves while shopping and don’t enter the homes of the seniors, according to KVVU.

The organization also delivers to people who have preexisting conditions that would put them at a higher risk for the coronavirus, according to the Shopping Angels Facebook page.

After receiving widespread support for her program, Powell posted on the group’s Facebook page that she’d like to expand to delivering food to those who can’t afford it.

“Obviously, there are individuals in our community who are not able to afford food, or are not able to access physical cash for their groceries,” Powell wrote. “One of our goals is to be able to provide for those who may not be able to afford it!”

Powell said people can contribute financial support for the cause on GoFundMe, here. As of Tuesday morning, more than $5,000 had been raised.