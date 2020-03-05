I spent 3 days in Bozeman, Montana, aka ‘Boz Angeles.’ Here’s what surprised me most about one of the fastest-growing cities in the US.

source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Bozeman, Montana, was named the fastest-growing US city of its size in 2018, and often tops lists of the best places to live in the US.

Spending three days there, I saw a bustling Main Street filled with trendy cafés and restaurants, and locals who enjoy easy access to hiking, biking, fly-fishing, and skiing.

However, I also saw a huge amount of construction and found it to be surprisingly expensive for a small town.

Bozeman, Montana, is a scenic little town with a population of just under 49,000, nestled in the Rocky Mountains. It is often described as a sleepy outdoor paradise with excellent food – and it is – but Bozeman is also booming.

It has not only been ranked the fastest-growing city of its size in the nation, but it’s also becoming a tech hub that’s attracting pioneering millennials from around the country. In fact, it’s often somewhat disparagingly called “Boz Angeles” for the many Californians and celebrities that have come to town, as well as its perceived “fanciness” in relation to the rest of the state.

I spent three days in Bozeman to see which version of the city I would find. Here are my takeaways.

Bozeman seems to have the whole work-life balance thing down.

Thursday afternoon, Friday morning – no matter what time or day it was, cafés and restaurants were packed at all hours.

Everyone is up super early, even on weekends.

In New York City, people start rolling in for brunch around 11 a.m. In Bozeman, I was surprised to find lines for breakfast at 9 a.m. on a Friday, and 10 a.m. on a weekend.

That’s probably because everyone is super outdoorsy.

Besides most of Bozeman’s Main Street consisting of outdoor gear shops, everyone was dressed as though they were either about to go on a hike or just coming back from one.

It truly is a nature lover’s paradise.

Bozeman sits in a valley at the foot of four different mountain ranges, and is only 90 minutes from Yellowstone National Park. There’s world-class skiing in the winter with Big Sky less than an hour away, but locals also kept telling me about how amazing Bridger Bowl is, which is only 16 miles from Main Street. In the summer there’s biking, hiking, fly-fishing, and rafting.

It’s actually fairly expensive.

Bozeman’s prices help the town live up to its “Boz Angeles” nickname. In my experience, it is not cheap.

At Montana Aleworks, I spent $14 on a burger, and at Blackbird, a roasted cauliflower appetizer set me back the same amount. Brunch at Jam! ended up costing about $40 for two mains and two coffees. All this is on par with what I’m used to in New York City.

Turns out, the cost of living in Bozeman does not match its wages. Anecdotally, someone told me that Bozeman had to close its only Denny’s because they couldn’t find people to hire; in other words, people who could live in the area and afford to make minimum wage.

Wages are below the national average in Bozeman, while the cost of living is higher: its housing costs alone are 8% more than the national average. The median income is $51,896.

It’s pretty homogeneous.

Coming from New York City (and, more specifically, living in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, a predominantly black neighborhood), Bozeman’s homogeneity stood out to me. According to Census data, the city is 92.4% white.

There’s construction everywhere.

This comes as no surprise, considering that Bozeman is the fastest-growing city of its size in the nation. However, it’s struggling to provide affordable housing for residents, with an almost zero-vacancy rental market. In the meantime, it seemed to me (and from what I heard from locals) like the city was building luxury condos, swanky music venues, and fancy marketplaces like Ferguson Farms instead.

There’s a ton of great restaurants for such a small place.

I had one of the best brunches in a long time at Jam!, insanely good pastries at Wild Crumb (where I went a whopping three times), juicy burgers at Montana Alehouse and Backcountry Burger Bar, and great Italian at Blackbird. For a town with a population of just under 49,000 and whose epicenter spans around eight blocks, the food scene was excellent, albeit not cheap.

Bozeman has a surprisingly robust coffee scene.

As a caffeine-addicted New Yorker, I have high standards when it comes to coffee, and was surprised to find that Bozeman not only has excellent coffee, it has tons of cafés; according to Downtown Bozeman, there are 13 cafés on and around Main Street alone.

Truly, you couldn’t go more than a few blocks without stumbling across a coffee shop, and even outside the city there were plenty of coffee shops in small towns and along the highway.

So many of its restaurants were open only for breakfast and lunch.

Maybe this is common outside of New York City, but I was surprised to find that a lot of restaurants on Main Street weren’t open for dinner.

The small airport is surprisingly well-connected — and getting bigger.

The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has a surprising amount of direct flights to hubs like Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City, but plans to add even more. A $27 million expansion is currently underway that will add new gates, among other improvements.

Its “downtown” is quite small.

Like many Western cities, Bozeman has a low-rise Main Street that makes up its epicenter. And while Main Street was filled with cool local shops, fun bars, and hip restaurants, this area was only around eight blocks long, from what I could see. Outside of it, bars and restaurants were a little fewer and further between.

Chains are rare.

Besides a Lululemon, I didn’t see any big national chains around Main Street. Further outside of town, chains like Pizza Hut and Taco Bell crop up, but it seemed to me that Bozeman tries to keep things as local as possible.

It’s a pretty young place.

It’s a college town, so that makes sense. Students skew the population to a median age of 28. Maybe that’s the reason I got ID’ed absolutely everywhere I went.

Gas station casinos are a thing.

Even some solid internet sleuthing couldn’t really tell me why this is a thing, but it is.

Bozeman loves a good neon sign.

Bozeman had a delightfully retro vibe thanks to its many neon signs and motels, and the fact that nothing on Main Street was really more than around three stories high.

